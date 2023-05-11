Ed Sheeran's Country Debut At 2023 ACM Awards Was The Switch-Up No One Saw Coming

Fresh off of winning his copyright infringement lawsuit, Ed Sheeran made an incredible comeback performance — and at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, no less.

The "Eyes Closed" singer took the stage at the award show to perform "Life Goes On," one of the tracks off his latest album "- (Subtract)" Looking every bit like a country superstar, he was clad in a classic denim get-up with a guitar in tow. He was even joined by another country legend, Luke Combs, much to the delight of the live audience and viewers. The two have been pals for a long time, and this collaboration was a long time coming. "We met like 2018, I'd heard Luke's music through a friend," Sheeran said on stage following their surprise performance (via Entertainment Tonight). "We've just been friends for years now, and it's been great."

Don't be surprised if you see yet another country performance from the pop star in the near future. As it turns out, Sheeran may be creating more country music for fans.