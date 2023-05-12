Dolly Parton's 2023 ACM Awards Hosting Gig Is Unhinged (& We're Here For The Chaos)

Dolly Parton conjured up a little (harmless) chaos while hosting the 2023 ACM awards, which she hosted for the second consecutive year.

Ahead of the broadcast Parton and Garth Brooks, her co-host, teased what fans could expect from their partnership. Speaking with E! News, Brooks gave fans some hilarious insight into sharing hosting duties with Parton. "She's hosted before, so she doesn't seem to be as nervous about it, and I've really figured out why. Because the script means nothing to her," Brooks joked. He continued, "Here's the deal — who are you going to pick over the teleprompter?" Parton interjected with the obvious answer: "Well, you have to go with me if I'm saying one thing and you're saying another."

Parton's lack of filter was super apparent in an Instagram promo she and Brooks participated in, where she joked about her wardrobe, holding hands with Brooks, and their name recognition (or lack thereof). When Brooks asked Parton if she would be using just her first name, Parton replied, "I'm just gonna say Dolly. If they don't know who we are by now, they don't need to be watching this show." But she had more jokes up her sleeve. During the opening monologue, Dolly dished out a particularly colorful round of jokes that definitely warrant a second listen!