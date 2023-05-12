Dolly Parton's 2023 ACM Awards Hosting Gig Is Unhinged (& We're Here For The Chaos)
Dolly Parton conjured up a little (harmless) chaos while hosting the 2023 ACM awards, which she hosted for the second consecutive year.
Ahead of the broadcast Parton and Garth Brooks, her co-host, teased what fans could expect from their partnership. Speaking with E! News, Brooks gave fans some hilarious insight into sharing hosting duties with Parton. "She's hosted before, so she doesn't seem to be as nervous about it, and I've really figured out why. Because the script means nothing to her," Brooks joked. He continued, "Here's the deal — who are you going to pick over the teleprompter?" Parton interjected with the obvious answer: "Well, you have to go with me if I'm saying one thing and you're saying another."
Parton's lack of filter was super apparent in an Instagram promo she and Brooks participated in, where she joked about her wardrobe, holding hands with Brooks, and their name recognition (or lack thereof). When Brooks asked Parton if she would be using just her first name, Parton replied, "I'm just gonna say Dolly. If they don't know who we are by now, they don't need to be watching this show." But she had more jokes up her sleeve. During the opening monologue, Dolly dished out a particularly colorful round of jokes that definitely warrant a second listen!
Dolly Parton laughs about 'threesome' with Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks kicked off the 2023 ACM Awards by giving Parton her flowers in a monologue. He referred to her as the "G.O.A.T," the "greatest of all time." Taking Brooks' comments a little too literally, Parton arrived on the stage with a live goat before returning Brooks' praises. But that was far from the most surprising part of their act. Parton then gave an alternative meaning to what "G.O.A.T" means. "I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that 'G.O.A.T.' thing," Parton joked (via People). "I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome!'"
Parton perfectly set up the joke second seconds before. "I saw you online telling all those nice people out there that I'm your 'hall pass,'" said Parton (via Access Hollywood). Parton continued, "That's what he said! And that I'm Trisha [Yearwood, Brooks' wife]'s hall pass too." Like much of the crowd, Brooks was beside himself with laughter. "I thought I couldn't love you anymore," Brooks responded.
Viewers at home took Parton's joke in stride. "Dolly Parton just brought up having a threesome with Garth and Trisha. Never change, Dolly," tweeted one fan. Another viewer tweeted, "God bless Dolly Parton! She just made a joke about having a threesome with Garth and Trisha on the ACMs." Meanwhile, some were shocked. "Dolly Parton making a threesome joke about her, Garth and Trisha was NOT on my bingo card tonight!" tweeted another fan.