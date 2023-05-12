Carrie Underwood's Social Media Behavior Hinted She Wouldn't Be Taking Home An ACM Award
Carrie Underwood wasn't holding out to hope that she would win big at the 58th annual ACM Awards — or at least that's what her social media pages suggest.
The Academy of Country Music Awards hasn't been particularly fair to the "Jesus Take the Wheel Singer" according to fans. This year alone, she failed to nab a nomination for the Female Artist of the Year award, which many took issue with. "No Carrie for female??? what on earth???" wrote one fan. "You didn't nominate Carrie for female vocalist?! WTH even is country music right now," contested another. While the star was in the running for Entertainer of the Year, along with other heavy-weights like Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, many of her supporters expressed contempt for the award show for snubbing their idol.
Underwood, for her part, appeared to remain unbothered — as she should. On top of skipping the 2023 ACM Awards completely, it looks like she forecasted her loss and exchanged it for a well-deserved girls' trip with her best buddies.
Carrie Underwood ditched the 2023 ACM Awards
Carrie Underwood seemingly decided to trade the red carpet for sandy Florida beaches. The country superstar was noticeably absent at the 2023 ACM Awards despite being a contender for one of the biggest awards of the night, but fans were supportive of her decision. "The ACM Awards on tonight, and I pay it no attention. How could Carrie Underwood be nominated for EOY, but not Female Vocalist of the year?" tweeted one of her staunch supporters, with another saying, "Carrie is out there living her best life and forgetting all about the #ACMawards tonight. @ACMawards do not deserve her or her talent."
Underwood does seem like she's living her best life, as one of her latest social media posts indicates that she was recently having a grand time bonding with her best friends dipping their toes in the sand and getting matching ink. "From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn't know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!" she shared on IG.
This vacation has been a long time coming for the star, who just wrapped her "Denim and Rhinestones Tour" in March 2023. "Words can't describe how thankful I am to this band and crew who helped put on this show night after night. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to all the venue staff who made us feel at home every night," she wrote in a celebratory post. In June, she is set to kick off her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency that spans a total of 18 shows. We stan a booked and busy queen!