Carrie Underwood's Social Media Behavior Hinted She Wouldn't Be Taking Home An ACM Award

Carrie Underwood wasn't holding out to hope that she would win big at the 58th annual ACM Awards — or at least that's what her social media pages suggest.

The Academy of Country Music Awards hasn't been particularly fair to the "Jesus Take the Wheel Singer" according to fans. This year alone, she failed to nab a nomination for the Female Artist of the Year award, which many took issue with. "No Carrie for female??? what on earth???" wrote one fan. "You didn't nominate Carrie for female vocalist?! WTH even is country music right now," contested another. While the star was in the running for Entertainer of the Year, along with other heavy-weights like Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, many of her supporters expressed contempt for the award show for snubbing their idol.

Underwood, for her part, appeared to remain unbothered — as she should. On top of skipping the 2023 ACM Awards completely, it looks like she forecasted her loss and exchanged it for a well-deserved girls' trip with her best buddies.