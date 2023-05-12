Twitter Already Has Thoughts On Elon Musk's Successor, Linda Yaccarino

On May 12, Elon Musk officially announced Linda Yaccarino as his successor as CEO of Twitter. "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he tweeted. Yaccarino had previously been the NBCUniversal advertising chief, having been with the company since 2011. She is believed to not only bring a wealth of advertising knowledge to Twitter, but a slew of invaluable contacts to help bolster the social media platform's ad revenue which had taken a major hit in recent years. "We've transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we've accomplished together," Yaccarino said in a statement announcing her departure from NBCUniversal.

A day before naming Yaccarino, Musk announced on Twitter that a new CEO for Twitter — which he plans to rename as "X" — had been chosen, and would start in six weeks. "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk added. The decision comes after Tesla investors had urged Musk in December to refocus his efforts on the company.

Outlets had reported that Yaccarino was expected to be named as CEO when Musk announced a replacement had been found. Now that her role is official, people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new CEO, and spoiler alert: Yaccarino won't be taking over the platform without controversy.