Jamie Foxx Makes It Clear His Career Isn't Over Following Hospitalization

On April 12, TMZ reported that Jamie Foxx was taken to the hospital after suffering a mysterious "medical complication" while filming his new action film "Back in Action." Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx stated in a now-deleted Instagram post, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time" (via People).

During his hospitalization, a body double filled in to complete Jamie's scenes and he was unable to host this season of "Beat Shazam." On May 3, Fox announced that Nick Cannon would be stepping in as a guest host, and Kelly Osbourne is lending her skills as a guest DJ. "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the network concluded.

Amid reports that Jamie was in the hospital for three weeks and his health was touch-and-go, Corinne shared in an Instagram Story, "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday." Jamie's daughter also teased an upcoming project with her father, proving that a health scare won't keep the "Django Unchained" actor down.