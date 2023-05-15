Jamie Foxx Makes It Clear His Career Isn't Over Following Hospitalization
On April 12, TMZ reported that Jamie Foxx was taken to the hospital after suffering a mysterious "medical complication" while filming his new action film "Back in Action." Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx stated in a now-deleted Instagram post, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time" (via People).
During his hospitalization, a body double filled in to complete Jamie's scenes and he was unable to host this season of "Beat Shazam." On May 3, Fox announced that Nick Cannon would be stepping in as a guest host, and Kelly Osbourne is lending her skills as a guest DJ. "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the network concluded.
Amid reports that Jamie was in the hospital for three weeks and his health was touch-and-go, Corinne shared in an Instagram Story, "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday." Jamie's daughter also teased an upcoming project with her father, proving that a health scare won't keep the "Django Unchained" actor down.
Jamie and Corinne Foxx set to host a celebrity music-themed show
Jamie Foxx can't stop, won't stop. The actor-musician may still be recuperating and will miss out on hosting "Beat Shazam" this season, but he and his daughter Corinne are set to host a new show in 2024. "We are thrilled to be developing 'We Are Family' with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of 'Beat Shazam.' We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year," Jamie and Corinne announced in an official statement. Like "Beat Shazam," the new show will also be music-centered and will feature relatives of famous celebrities who will perform a duet with them.
Corinne also revealed her new project with Jamie on Instagram and wrote, "WE ARE FAMILY coming 2024! The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can't wait for this new show!" While some were happy to hear that Jamie was on the mend, many slammed the father-daughter duo for promoting their show without a clear update on his health. "I think it's strange your promoting but the world has yet to see him in the good health you speak of," a fan commented. "That's great! But can we have an official update so the media will stop making up sht?" another replied. With Jamie being so notoriously private about his personal life, it's highly likely that the world may never find out.