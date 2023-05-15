Blake Shelton's The Voice Replacement Already Has Ties To The Show

It's official: Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach for "The Voice" Season 24. The country star made the big announcement by sharing a clip of her name lighting up the back of the infamous red chair, tweeting, "There's a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice." McEntire is currently the mega mentor for Season 23, which premiered on March 6. She also worked with Team Blake in 2011 as Shelton's Battle Advisor. "This is the raddest mega mentor we've ever had. So I love working with Reba. I love doing it in this capacity because she's helped me tons musically as an artist. So it's cool to watch her be able to do that for other people as well," coach Kelly Clarkson said of her former mother-in-law (via Music Mayhem). On working with Shelton, McEntire stated, "Blake and I have been friends for a long time and every time we get back together it's just like we haven't been apart."

After Shelton announced his exit, McEntire revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she had turned down "The Voice" before the first season and the coach role was given to him. "Who could fill Blake's shoes? ...To fill Blake's chair? Wow. That's gonna be tough. He did a great job and kudos to him." McEntire has big shoes to fill, indeed, but we can't wait to see her make her own mark on "The Voice."