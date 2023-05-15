Martha Stewart Stuns Fans With History-Making Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Fans of Martha Stewart are used to seeing the Queen of Domestic Arts in her natural habitat on the cover of her magazine, Martha Stewart Living. She might be clad in a chambray top and straw hat as she gathers kale from her garden without getting a speck of dirt on her white slacks. Or maybe the camera will catch her in the act of ladling some rich and creamy avgolemono into soup bowls amid an artfully arranged table setting. But fans have never seen her as she appears on her historical cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The fabulously photogenic cookbook author traded her apron for swimwear to pose for her cover shot, rocking a white one-piece with a plunging neckline and billowing orange robe. Her usually sleek blond hair was tousled — and there was nary a kitchen utensil or pair of pruning sheers in sight. Stewart was one of four cover models chosen for this year's special edition of the magazine, joining "Jennifer's Body" star Megan Fox, seasoned SI model Brooks Nader, and singer Kim Petras, who made history as the first transgender woman to win a Grammy.

Stewart made some history of her own in what was a career callback of sorts, and while she definitely sees her cover girl gig as "a good thing," she was as chill as a bowl of gazpacho when she got the offer to pose for Sports Illustrated.