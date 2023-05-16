The Erratic Way Britney Spears Reportedly Spends Her Lonely Days

Despite being married to Sam Asghari, sources revealed in the TMZ documentary that Britney Spears leads a life of "virtual isolation" and engages in unusual activities to combat her loneliness.

According to TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere, Spears would often drive "aimlessly" in Los Angeles, with news director Brad Appleton adding that "sometimes she'll drive to a quiet dirt path, park, and just kind of meditate." When she's not driving, Spears would reportedly "binge sleep" or sleep for three straight days and "won't sleep at all for the next few." And as her Instagram followers would know, Spears also posts dance covers on her socials, which sources claim is another way of coping. "Dancing alone at home is the centerpiece of Britney's life," they said.

Not one to let others control her narrative, Spears quickly refuted the statements, writing on Instagram that she has an aversion to coffee that she "can't even look at it" after years of being told that she can't have it. She also "never stays up late" with Red Bull and called it "absolutely the worst drink ever." As for dancing? She previously dished that she has no plans of stopping, and she's doing it to compensate for the fact that she won't be on stage anytime soon. "If you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!!" she wrote. "if you don't want to see my precious a** dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ... go read a f***ing book!!!!!"