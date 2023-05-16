The Real (Estate) Reason Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Sparked Relationship Rumors

The Kardashians are notorious for dating some of the most famous celebrities and athletes in the industry. So, whenever one of them is single, it seems almost unheard of. Well, Kim Kardashian has been single for quite some time. The SKIMS founder and her former beau, Pete Davidson, called it quits back in August 2022, per Capital FM. Since then, people have been dying to know who Kardashian will date next, and it might just be NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Brady is newly single after he and model Gisele Bündchen decided to split after 14 years of marriage in October 2022, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two stars shared the news via Instagram Stories as they wrote, "We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Brady and Kardashian become newly single within months of each other, and if you think about it, they seem to have a lot in common — they were both married to high-profile celebs, they both have kids, and they both achieved superstardom! Seems like a match made in heaven, right?

Well, a lot of people think so! And Brady and Kardashian could be the next "it" couple, especially because they were rumored to have been hitting it off lately, per BuzzFeed. Yet it may not be a romance that Kardashian is looking for in the former NFL quarterback, but some real estate advice.