The Real (Estate) Reason Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Sparked Relationship Rumors
The Kardashians are notorious for dating some of the most famous celebrities and athletes in the industry. So, whenever one of them is single, it seems almost unheard of. Well, Kim Kardashian has been single for quite some time. The SKIMS founder and her former beau, Pete Davidson, called it quits back in August 2022, per Capital FM. Since then, people have been dying to know who Kardashian will date next, and it might just be NFL superstar Tom Brady.
Brady is newly single after he and model Gisele Bündchen decided to split after 14 years of marriage in October 2022, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two stars shared the news via Instagram Stories as they wrote, "We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Brady and Kardashian become newly single within months of each other, and if you think about it, they seem to have a lot in common — they were both married to high-profile celebs, they both have kids, and they both achieved superstardom! Seems like a match made in heaven, right?
Well, a lot of people think so! And Brady and Kardashian could be the next "it" couple, especially because they were rumored to have been hitting it off lately, per BuzzFeed. Yet it may not be a romance that Kardashian is looking for in the former NFL quarterback, but some real estate advice.
Kim Kardashian turned to Tom Brady for real estate advice
Deuxmoi seems like the place where all the wildest celebrity gossip tends to start, and Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady fell subject to the anonymous gossip site. According to BuzzFeed, Deuxmoi posted a blind item saying, "This A list reality star was spotted touring properties in this warm locale. The thing is, she was using a certain newly single A list athlete's golf cart as her mode of transportation. Just friends or maybe more?" Page Six later confirmed the gossip site to be true, noting that "The Kardashians" star and former NFL quarterback were, in fact, the subject of the rumors.
A source revealed to the outlet, "Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay." Seems like a nice way to kickstart a romantic relationship, right? Page Six shared that Kardashian has been interested in property in the Bahamas for a while, and seeing as Brady has an estate there, it only made sense that she would reach out. This rumored romance wouldn't be the first time that the Kardashian's have kept a relationship under wraps. Just look at Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny — their romance was kept hush-hush before their courtside cuddle at a Lakers game. So, with the Kardashian's reputation of keeping things a secret, fans aren't convinced that Brady and the SKIMS creator are "just friends." But despite all the online chatter, they are seemingly not lying this time.
Kim Kardashian's living the single life without Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian was looking to expand her investments, but ultimately became the subject of dating rumors. When the reality star contacted former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, about purchasing a home in the Bahamas, the internet went wild about the potential new romance. But, it's safe to say the two are not dating. A source told Us Weekly, "They've been in touch but they're strictly friends and she isn't looking at dating Tom, or anybody else at the moment." Page Six confirmed this to be true, as a source shared there is "no romance" between the two.
Ever since her breakup with Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder has been living her best single life. Back in September 2022, Kardashian told "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that she was "happily single" and revealed she plans to focus on herself. "I haven't really thought about it [dating], because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that," she said. The mogul even joked about how her search for love has not been working and revealed she needs to look in new places. "Maybe [I could go to] a hospital and meet a doctor, [or] a law firm." Seeing as the Bahamas was not on the list to meet eligible men, it's clear that Kardashian and Brady are good pals and (probably) nothing more.