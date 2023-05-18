Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Reportedly Call It Quits (& Her Fans Are Happier Than Ever)

After dating for nearly a year, singer Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford have gone their separate ways. The pair were first linked back in October after being spotted at a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood. Though there was no indication of a romance at the time, it did not take long for Eilish and Rutherford to confirm their relationship status.

In November 2022, the couple went Instagram official after Eilish shared a carousel including a Halloween picture of her and Rutherford. "Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy," she captioned. That same month, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala where they controversially draped themselves in a Gucci blanket while donning matching pajamas.

Later in November, Eilish opened up about her relationship with Rutherford, gushing in an interview that the famous songwriter encouraged her to stay true to herself. "I want to be able to have space, and I want love and attention, and equal admiration is really important," she told Vanity Fair. "I'm just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me, which is really cool." However, despite Eilish's sentiments towards Rutherford, fans were never in support of their relationship. And with the romance now over, they couldn't be any happier.