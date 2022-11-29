Relationship Expert Decodes The True Red Flag In Billie Eilish's Age Gap Romance With Jesse Rutherford - Exclusive

Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford are a couple after Eilish split from Matthew Tyler Vorce. The duo have made several red-carpet appearances and are Instagram official. But they ruffled some feathers with their 2022 Halloween costumes, with Eilish dressed as a baby and Rutherford dressed as an old man. Their choice was a play on the discourse around their 11-year age gap. But Eilish is unfettered by any controversy and continues to gush about him.

"I managed to get ... to a point in my life ... where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f—ing f—er alive but pulled his ass!" she told Vanity Fair in November 2022. "Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

While it's great that Eilish is happy about her relationship, some are still concerned about the age disparity — considering Eilish was 20 at the beginning of their relationship while Rutherford was 31. Nicki Swift spoke with love coach Nicole Moore of Love Works Method and TV host of "Reality of Love," She explained that the couple is very compatible precisely because Eilish is more successful than Rutherford. "It's quite likely that an old soul type such as Billie, who has lived a lot of life in her short 20 years on Earth would be way more compatible with an older man than with someone her age," Moore said. Plus, Eilish is in a better financial place than Rutherford, which keeps her from being dependent on him.