Billie Eilish Fans Aren't Happy About Her Cheeky Nod To New Age Gap Relationship

Singer Billie Eilish's fans are protective of the young star, and it looks like they do not approve of the new guy she's seeing romantically.

In her 2021 documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," Eilish introduced the world to her first public boyfriend, Brandon "Q" Quention Adams, and the film also captured their subsequent breakup. Not only was there an age difference — Q was 22 and the "Bad Guy" singer was between 16 and 17 when they began dating — but Eilish described the relationship as toxic partly because of Q's "self-destructive" behavior. After learning these details from the documentary, many fans online expressed concern over the nature of the relationship. Since then, the Grammy winner began publicly dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce sometime in 2021, but the two split back in May.

Eilish has seemingly confirmed who's her new beau, but he has certainly not earned an unanimous stamp of approval from her loyal fanbase, especially after they appeared to address their controversial relationship on Halloween.