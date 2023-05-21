Why Mo'Nique Still Has Years-Long Beef With Tyler Perry And Oprah

This article contains allegations of childhood sexual abuse.

Mo'Nique is definitely not fond of Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. 14 years ago, Mo'Nique ignited a feud with the powerful team responsible for helping bring 2009's "Precious" to life.Mo'Nique starred alongside Gabourey Sidibe and won one of two Academy Awards the film collected. Offscreen, things were quite tense between the actor and her bosses. From Mo'Nique's perspective, her refusal to participate in the film's promotional tour without compensation led Perry and Oprah to blackball her.

Winfrey and Perry have never publicly agreed that they were the reason Hollywood stopped casting Mo'Nique. With that said, Mo'Nique has claimed that Perry made her a private apology, then took it back once he found out she'd recorded their conversation. "So, as I sit here with you, and you say, 'Wait a minute. I heard that man say he was wrong and was going to apologize,' said Mo'Nique to host TS Madison (via Complex). "Well that's turned into, 'I'll meet with you—not with your husband—and now you have to apologize to me.' How does that happen?"

Mo'Nique has expressed similar grievances about "Precious" producer Lee Daniels, although they finally made up in August 2022. "I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did," said Daniels in a video (via NBC News). They are currently working on a new project. Fortunately, Mo'Nique's career is getting back on track, but her recent comments do little to suggest that a reconciliation with Perry, or Winfrey especially, is on the horizon.