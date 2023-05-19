The Death Of NFL Legend And Activist Jim Brown
Former Cleveland Browns player Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for the NFL legend said he died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday night. Brown is survived by his wife, Monique, as well as their child together.
In addition to his career on the field as a fullback and running back, Brown was known for his civil rights activism throughout the 1960s. In 1967, he spearheaded the Cleveland Summit — a meeting of prominent Black athletes who supported Muhammad Ali's stance against the Vietnam War. Furthermore, Brown founded the Amer-I-Can Foundation for Social Change in 1988. The organization teaches life skills to at-risk youth, as well as incarcerated adults and ex-convicts. Following Brown's retirement from the NFL in 1965, he also became known for his acting career. He appeared as Jefferson in the 1967 war film "The Dirty Dozen," as well as several blaxploitation films throughout the 1970s.
Following the announcement, fans and former colleagues are publicly paying their respects to the athlete.
Athletes and fans pay tribute to Jim Brown
After the announcement of Jim Brown's death, tributes have come flooding in, acknowledging not only Brown's football prowess but also his activism and friendship.
The Cleveland Browns paid tribute to the team's former fullback on the team's Twitter page. "Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary," the tweet read. "It's impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim's incredible life and legacy." Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar acknowledged Brown as a great friend and mentor. "Words cannot describe the amount of respect I have for you. The whole @Browns community and I love you so much," Kosar tweeted. NBA star and Ohio native LeBron James also paid tribute. "We lost a hero today. Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown," James shared on Instagram. "I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives."
Fans also shared an outpour of love and grief over the loss of the former athlete. "RIP Jim Brown. You're a true legend. You will be missed & society has lost," one fan tweeted. "This is the day I have dreaded for a long time. The day THE legend dies. A flawed human being, with limitless talent on & off the field. Blessed with the GIFT of bringing people TOGETHER!" another shared. Thoughts and condolences go out to Brown's family and friends.