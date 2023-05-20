Donald Trump's Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Claims She Ended Their Affair For This A-List Actor
Donald Trump's past is colored by an abundance of scandal. Those who have been following the former president's legal woes are well aware of his controversial relationships, which include his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. While Daniels has garnered a great deal of attention for her intricate case, there's another alleged mistress of Donald's who recently shared her side of the story.
In a May interview with the Daily Mail, ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal divulged details of her 2006 affair with Donald, which reportedly occurred while he was married to Melania Trump. Their romantic entanglement supposedly lasted 10 months and culminated in a $150,000 tabloid payment that aimed to silence her. Yet, McDougal shared, "I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know that because he told me all the time. He'd say 'You're my baby and I love you.'" However, it seems like the flame burned out fast, as McDougal soon replaced Donald with an A-list actor.
Karen McDougal had a brief relationship with Bruce Willis
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Karen McDougal pointed out that she was the one to break it off with Donald Trump. As McDougal contemplated how she'd leave, one famous actor showed up just in the nick of time. She said, "A family member came to town and went to a bar and I met a lovely man named Bruce." Yup, none other than "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis swept McDougal off of her feet. Following her affair with Trump, the pair dated for six months. McDougal explained, "I wasn't cheating on Trump but Bruce and I were talking on the phone a lot already so that made it easier to end it. Why would I stay with a married man when Bruce was a nice guy, and single?" From cozying up in the Tyrrhenian Sea to indulging in some ice cream in Saint-Tropez, the former couple was spotted out on numerous occasions in 2007.
McDougal's relationship with Bruce was short-lived, as he soon fell head over heels for model Emma Heming. According to People, the husband and wife actually met in 2007. Regarding their initial introduction, Willis said, "I was already in love with her." Married since 2009, they share two daughters together.