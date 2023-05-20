Donald Trump's Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Claims She Ended Their Affair For This A-List Actor

Donald Trump's past is colored by an abundance of scandal. Those who have been following the former president's legal woes are well aware of his controversial relationships, which include his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. While Daniels has garnered a great deal of attention for her intricate case, there's another alleged mistress of Donald's who recently shared her side of the story.

In a May interview with the Daily Mail, ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal divulged details of her 2006 affair with Donald, which reportedly occurred while he was married to Melania Trump. Their romantic entanglement supposedly lasted 10 months and culminated in a $150,000 tabloid payment that aimed to silence her. Yet, McDougal shared, "I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know that because he told me all the time. He'd say 'You're my baby and I love you.'" However, it seems like the flame burned out fast, as McDougal soon replaced Donald with an A-list actor.