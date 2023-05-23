Kate Middleton Exhibits Motherly Dynamic With 'Fourth Child' Prince William, Expert Says

The word on the street is that Prince William's behavior makes Kate Middleton feel like she's raising an extra child.

The royal family's fame and cultural significance means they require near-constant media coverage, which is great for royal watchers everywhere. But sometimes the stories surrounding the royals make you go, "Huh?" This past December, Prince Harry warranted this very question when he released his memoir, "Spare." The Penguin Random House release, while gut-wrenching, also detailed a wide range of odd stories about the prince which ended up being poorly received. In recent weeks, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who've recently been at the center of an assemblage of affair rumors, were the royal couple everyone was talking about.

According to several sources, Prince William cheated on Middleton with her acquaintance, Rose Hanbury, thus ending their friendship. And while these rumors have periodically surfaced over the years, they've taken on a new life since Hanbury attended King Charles II's coronation in May. Ahead of the event, a source close to the royal family shut down speculation to The Daily Beast. "There has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose, "said the source. "The rumors were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown and they will be there." Still, people are totally side-eyeing the trio and probably will for years to come. Unfortunately, Prince William and Kate Middleton have inspired a new story this week — reportedly because of Prince William's immature behavior.