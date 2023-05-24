LeBron James Admits Career Future Is Uncertain After Lakers' Brutal Postseason Loss

LeBron James has had quite a career in the NBA, but at this point, he's uncertain about his future in the league. James began his highly-touted NBA stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 — straight out of high school. The star was the first pick of the 2003 draft, and he's enjoyed an incredible career. In all, James has won four NBA championships, and he also won the coveted Rookie of the Year award in his first NBA season. The star has played with three teams, including the Miami Heat and, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers. As most fans know, he's enjoyed two different stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Basketball runs in James' blood, and his kids are following in his footsteps. James has made it no secret that he wants to play basketball with his eldest son, Bronny James, once he enters the NBA. "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," he told ESPN of his aspirations in January. "Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don't mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he's a point guard, and I'm a, at this point now, I'm playing center or whatever the team needs from me," the star added.

But with two years left on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and hopes of playing with his son, James isn't sure that either of those things will pan out.