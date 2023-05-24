Tina Turner Hinted At Health Struggles In One Of Her Final Instagram Posts

Tina Turner tragically passed away at the age of 83, per TMZ. Her team released a statement announcing the news, saying in part, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow." Although they've yet to announce how the rock 'n' roll legend died, Turner has dealt with several health issues in the past.

In 2013, the "Proud Mary" singer suffered a stroke. After waking up one morning unable to talk, the musician was rushed to a nearby hospital. Turner detailed the frightening day in an interview with BBC, saying, "Immediately they took me in and said, 'It's a mild stroke from the back of the head,' and then they took me down in the room, and I didn't believe it."

She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. Turner described surviving cancer, including having part of her intestine removed, in her memoir "My Love Story," via Survivor Net, saying, "I know that my medical adventure is far from over." After overcoming intestine cancer, kidney issues plagued Turner. Her survival was the focus of one of her last posts before her death.