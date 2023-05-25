Blake Shelton's Last The Voice Finale Proves His Bromance With Adam Levine Is Still Going Strong

In October 2022, Blake Shelton announced his exit from "The Voice" following its 23rd season. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away," he wrote on Instagram. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me." After a season full of twists and turns — which included his last set of artists coming in second and fifth, respectively — Shelton hung up his buzzer for good on May 23. While the country star didn't win, his Season 23 farewell was full of sentimental moments, including a performance from Team Blake alumni and the return of his playful "feud" with former "The Voice" judge Adam Levine.

Ahead of Maroon 5's performance of their new single "Middle Ground," Shelton reignited his love-hate bromance with Levine during an interview with E! News. "I'm glad that Adam is singing and not speaking because every time he speaks, he says really stupid stuff," he said. "When he was a coach on the show, I'll still say he was hands down the worst coach of anything that I've ever seen in my life." Shelton's playful comment comes a few months after Levine joked to ET about the "Hillbilly Bone" singer's departure from "The Voice." When asked about his thoughts on the matter during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, the "Payphone" singer exclaimed, "It's about time!"