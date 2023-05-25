Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Mocking Tina Turner's Abusive Marriage In Resurfaced Duet

It seems like Beyoncé can do no wrong, right? Not according to Tina Turner fans. After the "Break My Soul" singer shared a post honoring the late legend, fans quickly called out Beyoncé for her duet "Drunk in Love."

In the song, Jay-Z raps, "Beat the box up, like Mike in '97, I bite / I'm Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don't play/ Baby, no, I don't play, now eat the cake, Anna Mae / Said eat the cake, Anna Mae!" As many already know, Tina was in an abusive relationship with her ex-husband Ike Turner for more than a decade, per the Daily Mail. During their marriage, Tina faced emotional abuse and physical abuse. According to Page Six, Jay-Z's lines in "Drunk In Love" referenced a supposed dispute Tina and Ike had about a pastry.

Fans were incredibly upset when the song was initially released in 2013, and now that Turner has died, it has only renewed their ire. As one Twitter user wrote, "not to be that girl but could we have that drunk in love line revised now? it still feels icky." This was just one of many users who called out the musicians for the distasteful lyrics. However, Jay-Z and Beyoncé haven't commented on the backlash surrounding the song as of this writing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.