Celine Dion Remains Hopeful In Announcement Of World Tour Cancellation Over Health Troubles

Celine Dion is keeping the faith amid her ongoing health issues after sharing some sad news with the world. In December 2022, the legendary singer shared announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, an ailment thought to only affect one or two people in every million. Dion emotionally confirmed the news in a video shared to Instagram, explaining some of the heartbreaking symptoms she's been experiencing. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.

As a result, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker explained that she'd made the tough decision to cancel eight summer 2023 shows on her Courage World Tour and postpone several others, which were set to go ahead in Europe into 2024. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through...It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," Dion, who has a history of health issues, captioned the upload. The February 2023 to April 2023 dates were moved to spring 2024, while other concerts scheduled for autumn 2024 stayed in the singer's diary as planned. But sadly, it's now been announced that none of those gigs will actually go ahead.