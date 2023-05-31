Why Salma Hayek And Josh Lucas Split (& What Their Relationship Is Like Today)

Opening up to GQ about his split from Salma Hayek, Josh Lucas said that it was the demanding nature of their jobs that ultimately drove him and the "Frida" star apart. "In this business, people are very dedicated to what they do. It's violently competitive, and it's much tougher on women," he said. "And women of a certain age oftentimes feel they need to stay on the treadmill — the figurative treadmill. If both people are working, it's a problem." In their case, Lucas said he and Hayek struggled to keep up with each other's hectic work schedules. "She was in South Africa doing a movie and I was in Australia making 'Stealth,' and with the time that we spent apart, invariably we broke up," he explained.

At the time of their split, Lucas admitted that he considered leaving "Stealth," the 2005 film in which he starred as Lt. Ben Gannon. "I really did," he confessed. "That is the thing about the business. The choices you make and the movies become human life choices, in terms of 'What does this mean for my life?'"

Since dating Hayek, Lucas has been linked to other famous women in the industry, most notably Anne Hathaway and Rachel McAdams. He went on to tie the knot with his wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, in 2012, but the pair split up in 2014. For her part, Hayek married billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009, and together they welcomed one daughter, Valentina.