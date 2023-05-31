Why Salma Hayek And Josh Lucas Split (& What Their Relationship Is Like Today)
Salma Hayek had her fair share of high-profile romances prior to her marriage to French businessman François-Henri Pinault. In 2003, she dated "Sweet Home Alabama" star Josh Lucas shortly after ending her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Edward Norton. She and Lucas were first linked together after they were spotted holding hands on the set of a Coke commercial Hayek was shooting that August, per People. While they have kept mum about their romance, an article published online claimed that they were introduced to one another by Lucas's "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Hulk" co-star Jennifer Connelly. From there, things moved rather quickly, with Hayek and Lucas soon making their relationship official at the re carpet premiere of his film "Wonderland" in September, per InStyle.
Fast forward to September 2004, when the "Yellowstone" actor confirmed that he and Hayek had called it quits after less than a year of dating. Lucas made the revelation while promoting his movie "Around the Bend" in Beverly Hills, saying, "We're not still together. I don't really want to talk about it more than that." At the time, a rep for Hayek also confirmed the breakup, revealing that the pair had actually called things off in June, three months prior. They remained tight-lipped about the matter for years until 2006, when Lucas, in an interview with GQ, finally broke his silence to shed light on his short-lived relationship with Hayek and why they couldn't make things work.
Salma Hayek and Josh Lucas split due to their busy schedules
Opening up to GQ about his split from Salma Hayek, Josh Lucas said that it was the demanding nature of their jobs that ultimately drove him and the "Frida" star apart. "In this business, people are very dedicated to what they do. It's violently competitive, and it's much tougher on women," he said. "And women of a certain age oftentimes feel they need to stay on the treadmill — the figurative treadmill. If both people are working, it's a problem." In their case, Lucas said he and Hayek struggled to keep up with each other's hectic work schedules. "She was in South Africa doing a movie and I was in Australia making 'Stealth,' and with the time that we spent apart, invariably we broke up," he explained.
At the time of their split, Lucas admitted that he considered leaving "Stealth," the 2005 film in which he starred as Lt. Ben Gannon. "I really did," he confessed. "That is the thing about the business. The choices you make and the movies become human life choices, in terms of 'What does this mean for my life?'"
Since dating Hayek, Lucas has been linked to other famous women in the industry, most notably Anne Hathaway and Rachel McAdams. He went on to tie the knot with his wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, in 2012, but the pair split up in 2014. For her part, Hayek married billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009, and together they welcomed one daughter, Valentina.
He and Salma Hayek remained friendly exes
Things may not have worked out between Salma Hayek and Josh Lucas, but the former couple has remained very good friends. In 2009, Lucas showed nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend as he reacted to news of her marriage to Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault. (Hayek and Pinault famously tied the knot in Paris on Valentine's Day, after three years together.) "I love her. It's great for her," Lucas said of the star (via People). "It's what she wanted."
He also offered kind words for Hayek after she'd given birth to her daughter Valentina back in 2007. "I got a text from her the other night," Lucas revealed. "7 lbs, 7 oz., and everyone is healthy and happy." Lucas — who himself welcomed a child, Noah, with his ex-wife Jessica in 2012, per E! News — said he is beyond thrilled for his ex. "For someone you care about and love as much as I love her, I was just so happy for her," he said, per People. He also said that Hayek would make the best mom to Valentina. "She will be a doting and loving mother. The way she is with her dogs, I can't even imagine what she'll be like with her kid," he added. Now that's how you do it!