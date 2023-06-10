Who Is Bella Thorne's Fiancé Mark Emms?

If it seems like just yesterday that Bella Thorne was preparing to ride off into the sunset with Benjamin Mascolo, it was. Or actually, it was eleven months ago — but since then, Thorne has gotten engaged to someone new. That special someone is entrepreneur Mark Emms, who proposed to the former Disney starlet at her home in California after nine months of dating. Assumedly, Mascolo is happy for his ex because the two had an extremely amicable breakup in 2022. "A little more than three years ago, I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day, my life changed forever," Mascolo wrote on Instagram following the demise of his engagement to Thorne (via the Daily Mail). Adding that he was "grateful for every single moment," the Italian noted that he'd "always be there" for Thorne. We wonder if he'd still be a fixture in her life if she married someone else, and indeed, Mascolo has yet to comment on Thorne's new engagement.

Regardless of Mascolo's feelings, the "Shake it Up" star seems happy with Emms. Speaking to Vogue, Thorne gushed that meeting Emms (at Cara Delevigne's birthday party in Ibiza) was "love at first sight." She made sure to note that she's already envisioning the wedding, which is an interesting call-out because wedding planning with Mascolo moved slowly, per Hollywood Life. Maybe, Thorne is determined not to re-live past mistakes?

To prep for the nuptials, we're doing a deep dive into Emms' backstory. Who is he, really?