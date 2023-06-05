Taylor Swift's Romance With Matty Healy Is Reportedly Already Over

Taylor Swift's relationship with Matty Healy is over before it really began. For a hot second, Swift, who recently ended a six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, chose Healy to be her rebound. Reports of their rumored romance started to swirl in May, just weeks after she and Alwyn officially parted ways. For approximately one month, the two engaged in a public courtship that fans couldn't bear to look away from (even if they wanted to). If nothing else, the pair were obvious friends, but most knew better. On May 12, Entertainment Tonight published quotes from an insider, which suggested something deeper. "Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history, so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement," shared the insider.

One week later, Swift proclaimed that "she'd never been this happy" during one of her tour dates. And while she didn't connect her statement to Healy, fans wasted no time doing that for her. Just one thing: this was after social media reprimanded Healy for his history of racially charged, antisemitic behavior, per The Mary Sue. Swift's continued association with Healy led them to question her personal morals and inspired deep-dives into the singer's personal allegiances.

And while it seemed Swift wasn't going to let the backlash stop her from standing by her new flame, reports have surfaced claiming Swift and Healy are no more.