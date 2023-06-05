Taylor Swift's Romance With Matty Healy Is Reportedly Already Over
Taylor Swift's relationship with Matty Healy is over before it really began. For a hot second, Swift, who recently ended a six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, chose Healy to be her rebound. Reports of their rumored romance started to swirl in May, just weeks after she and Alwyn officially parted ways. For approximately one month, the two engaged in a public courtship that fans couldn't bear to look away from (even if they wanted to). If nothing else, the pair were obvious friends, but most knew better. On May 12, Entertainment Tonight published quotes from an insider, which suggested something deeper. "Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history, so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement," shared the insider.
One week later, Swift proclaimed that "she'd never been this happy" during one of her tour dates. And while she didn't connect her statement to Healy, fans wasted no time doing that for her. Just one thing: this was after social media reprimanded Healy for his history of racially charged, antisemitic behavior, per The Mary Sue. Swift's continued association with Healy led them to question her personal morals and inspired deep-dives into the singer's personal allegiances.
And while it seemed Swift wasn't going to let the backlash stop her from standing by her new flame, reports have surfaced claiming Swift and Healy are no more.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are so over
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are no longer together, according to TMZ. The outlet offered few details as to why the pair decided to part, but it did note that they hadn't been publicly photographed together since May 25. Entertainment Tonight, on the other hand, dove a bit deeper into the split. "Taylor and Matty broke up," a source told the outlet. "They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other." They added, "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."
While the source stopped there, it's unlikely that the public backlash Swift and Healy's association garnered didn't influence their breakup to some extent. Still, only the short-lived former couple knows their motivation for deciding to stand on their own. Regardless, the earth continues to twirl. As ET pointed out, Healy recently kissed a male member of his security crew while performing in Denmark, a previous fixture of his live shows with The 1975, suggesting he's no longer bound by a relationship. Swift has refrained from addressing her breakup from Healy or his controversial past, but something tells us he will never be one of Swift's most-liked exes, at least in the court of public opinion.