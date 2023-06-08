RHONJ: What We Know About Melissa Gorga's Two Sisters

Melissa Gorga is all about sisterhood — just not with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars have been feuding for years, so it's no shocker that for Gorga, blood is way thicker than water. The Bravo star may not be close with her husband Joe's big sis, but she does have two sisters of her own, and she has made it clear that they are the real ones in her life.

Gorga is the youngest daughter of three daughters to Donna and the late Anthony Marco. In her book, "Love, Italian Style," she revealed that her sisters, Kim Pirrella and Lysa Simpson, are 10 and 12 years older than her. "I was their baby, their doll," Gorga wrote. "They'd dress me up and play with my hair."

Gorga's sisters have made cameos on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" in the past. The RHONJ star has shared social media posts that feature her with her older sisters, and in March 2023, they both appeared on Melissa's "On Display" podcast to share stories of growing up together in Tom's River, New Jersey.

But what else is there to know about the Marco sisters?