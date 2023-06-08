RHONJ: What We Know About Melissa Gorga's Two Sisters
Melissa Gorga is all about sisterhood — just not with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars have been feuding for years, so it's no shocker that for Gorga, blood is way thicker than water. The Bravo star may not be close with her husband Joe's big sis, but she does have two sisters of her own, and she has made it clear that they are the real ones in her life.
Gorga is the youngest daughter of three daughters to Donna and the late Anthony Marco. In her book, "Love, Italian Style," she revealed that her sisters, Kim Pirrella and Lysa Simpson, are 10 and 12 years older than her. "I was their baby, their doll," Gorga wrote. "They'd dress me up and play with my hair."
Gorga's sisters have made cameos on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" in the past. The RHONJ star has shared social media posts that feature her with her older sisters, and in March 2023, they both appeared on Melissa's "On Display" podcast to share stories of growing up together in Tom's River, New Jersey.
But what else is there to know about the Marco sisters?
Melissa Gorga is grateful that her sisters look out for her
Melissa Gorga's sister, Kim Pirrella, works as an esthetician, per her Instagram, and she also lists herself as an actress. She has two children, a son named Joe and a daughter, Lexi. In October 2021, Lexi gave birth to a baby girl, Amelia Grace. Lysa Simpson is a mom of three, and in May 2022, she became a grandmother when her daughter, Gianna, gave birth to a baby boy named Anthony. Simpson touts herself as a health and fitness lover and plugs the New Jersey gym, Sweat 440 Tom's River. Both Pirrella and Simpson describe themselves as "Big sis to @melissagorga" in their Instagram bios.
In a video for BravoTV.com, the older Marco sisters revealed that it was hard to watch their baby sister on TV when she first joined the Real Housewives, especially when her co-stars were talking smack about her. "It's been a little bit difficult in the beginning when you became a Housewife," Simpson told Gorga. "Then it got easier," Pirrella added, before telling her younger sibling that she's proud of her now.
In 2013, Gorga's then-attorney James Leonard Jr. told The Boardwalk Journal that the three Marco sisters have a special bond. "I don't think you could find three sisters as dedicated to one another as Kim, Lysa, and Melissa are," he said. "They have a keen awareness of what being a family is all about."
Melissa Gorga once thought she had a third sister
In her book, "Love, Italian Style," Melissa Gorga revealed her parents had a rocky marriage due to her father's infidelity. "He didn't come home every night," she wrote of her dad, who died in 1994, on her Bravo blog. In Season 9 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Gorga delved deeper into her late father's affairs when she revealed there was a possibility that he fathered another child. "My dad was colorful, he was a little bit promiscuous," Gorga said, after announcing to her co-stars that a psychic medium told her that her late father wanted her to know that she has a third sister. Gorga said that based on her father's history, she couldn't discount the medium's claims. "I don't want to hurt my mom, but if I have a sister, I want to know her," the Envy boutique owner added.
At the Season 9 reunion, Gorga confirmed that she had a DNA test done and was waiting to see if a third sibling would come forward – but so far, no dice. "I feel like if it's meant to be and this girl is out there she's going to also do it and if she has an inkling that my father is her father ... she'll do the test and I'll find her," Melissa said at the time, per BravoTV.com. She added that she had no plans to pursue a long-lost sibling other than doing the DNA test.