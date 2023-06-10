Kate Gosselin's Dating Life Hasn't Been Great Since Her Messy Divorce From Jon

Kate Gosselin rose to fame in 2007 when she and her family, including her then-husband Jon Gosselin and their eight kids, landed their very own reality television show. "Jon and Kate Plus 8" followed the lives of the Gosselins as they navigated having a full house — they welcomed twins Cara and Mady in 2000, and sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel in 2004. After spending years on reality television, Kate and Jon shocked the world when she filed for divorce from Jon in June 2009. Everything was finalized just six months later, according to Reuters. "Kate's thrilled. It's always an emotional mix when a party gets divorced, and this case is no exception," Kate's attorney, Mark Momjian, said at the time.

Kate continued the family reality show, rebranded to "Kate Plus 8," in 2010. As Kate moved on to her next chapter of life as a single mother, she remained completely focused on her kids — and earning money to support her family. The last thing on her mind was finding someone to date. In fact, in 2010, Kate told Access Hollywood that she didn't "have time" to date (via Us Weekly). "I don't believe there is someone out there who can handle my baggage that's too heavy to lift. I'm married to my kids and my career. Honestly, I don't believe there is anyone out there," she said.

Although she's dated here and there, Kate never got remarried.