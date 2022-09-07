Kate Gosselin Is Set To Make Her Reality TV Return In A Truly Wild Way

Since the 2017 conclusion of TLC's "Kate Plus Eight," Kate Gosselin has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Although the famous mom of twins and sextuplets attempted a comeback with the 2019 spinoff "Kate Plus Date," it ultimately didn't prolong her reality TV career, only lasting one season. These days, Gosselin is best known for her former "Karen haircut," an inverted bob that's long in the front and short in the back. When Googling the now-infamous hairstyle, since donned by Jenny McCarthy and various "Dance Moms" stars, photos of Gosselin are the first result.

However, Gosselin has still managed to make a few headlines beyond her hairstyle. Most recently, ex-husband and former co-star Jon Gosselin accused her of stealing $100,000 from the trusts meant for Hannah and Colin, the two of their eight children Jon has custody of. Jon says Kate used the money to buy a house, while Kate has hit back with claims of him owing over $100,000 in child support. Unfortunately, time hasn't been able to mend the former couple's problems all these years later.

Given that she hasn't updated her Instagram page in over two years, one might assume Kate is ready to leave the cameras behind once and for all. Instead, she's just signed onto a new reality project unlike anything else she's ever done.