Kate Gosselin's Lawyer Hits Back At Her Ex-Husband Jon Over Money Claims

The nasty feud between exes Jon and Kate Gosselin has grown worse over the years. After their divorce and the end of their TLC show "Jon & Kate Plus Eight," the two haven't seemed to get along. The show paid out money to both Jon and Kate, as well as their eight children, twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden — but clearly, money doesn't solve everything.

Jon recently put more gas on the flame when he publicly accused his ex-wife of living off of their kids. The father shared that Kate reportedly took $100,000 from their children's trust and didn't pay it back, discovering the issue when his children Hannah and Colin moved in with him in 2018. "Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made," the ex-reality star shared with The U.S. Sun.

According to Page Six, Kate reportedly shared in a court filing in 2019 that she borrowed $100,000 from the kids' trust "to meet her and the children's expenses." However, her lawyer appears to be slamming the idea that she is living off of the children, and he claims that Jon has a big issue of his own to clear up!