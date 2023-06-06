The Death Of Olympic Sprinter Jim Hines

Team U.S.A. Olympian runner Jim Hines — the world-record-breaking athlete and former "fastest man on Earth" — tragically died on June 3. An obituary published by World Athletics did not reveal the cause of death. The former track star lived to be 76 years old.

Hines made headlines during the 1968 Olympics for his incredible sprinting speed. During the qualification round for the Team U.S.A. Track and Field squad, Hines became the first man in history to ever be officially timed running 100 meters in under 10 seconds (9.9 seconds, to be exact). He went on to break the world record again by timing in at 9.95 seconds — as recorded by the then-brand-new electronic timer — against the international competition at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He earned two gold medals that year for the 100-meter and 4x100-meter relay events.

Of course, Hines's storied sports career didn't just end there. His record-breaking career is sill unmatched.