Brooks Koepka Takes Swing At Brandel Chamblee Amid Disputed LIV Golf Merger With PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka is telling former golf player and commentator Brandel Chamblee to kiss his putt amid the new LIV Golf merger with PGA Tour. On June 6, the PGA and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf made the shocking announcement that the two leagues have agreed to merge after years of bitter rivalry, per CNBC. The conflict between the golf entities has led to conflict among players and fans. However, it looks like the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are willing to leave the past behind.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan shared his excitement about the merger with CNBC. He said, "Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we've always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game's future." Still, for golf lovers everywhere, it's going to take a bit of getting used to and it seems like not everyone is on board.

For years, Chamblee has been an opponent of LIV Golf. So, when the news was announced, the commentator expressed his disappointment in the decision, per Golf Magic. He said, "When I first heard about it I was completely shocked... After the shock sort of ebbed away, I was hugely disappointed. I think this is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf." While some may care about what Chamblee has to say, Koepka definitely does not — and even shaded the former golf player.