Bill Gates' Girlfriend Paula Hurd Was Married To Another Big-Time CEO

Bill Gates is known for being a tech wiz, not a love master. But he actually may be a little bit of both because the Microsoft co-founder has hit it off with his new girlfriend, Paula Hurd.

Bill was previously married to Melinda Gates for 21 years before they decided to split in 2021. As reported by Us Weekly, the couple announced their breakup via social media, sharing, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives." Even with the divorce, Bill was open to finding love — and he appears to have found it with Hurd.

The couple first went public in February 2023, although they had reportedly been together for a while. A source told the Daily Mail, "They've been together over a year and she's always described as a 'mystery woman,' but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship." However, Hurd has been a bit of a question mark as she has shied away from the limelight. However, there are a few things we know about Gates' new flame, and it turns out the Microsoft co-founder isn't the only big-time CEO she has been romantically involved with.