Bill Gates' Girlfriend Paula Hurd Was Married To Another Big-Time CEO
Bill Gates is known for being a tech wiz, not a love master. But he actually may be a little bit of both because the Microsoft co-founder has hit it off with his new girlfriend, Paula Hurd.
Bill was previously married to Melinda Gates for 21 years before they decided to split in 2021. As reported by Us Weekly, the couple announced their breakup via social media, sharing, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives." Even with the divorce, Bill was open to finding love — and he appears to have found it with Hurd.
The couple first went public in February 2023, although they had reportedly been together for a while. A source told the Daily Mail, "They've been together over a year and she's always described as a 'mystery woman,' but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship." However, Hurd has been a bit of a question mark as she has shied away from the limelight. However, there are a few things we know about Gates' new flame, and it turns out the Microsoft co-founder isn't the only big-time CEO she has been romantically involved with.
Paula Hurd was married to the CEO of Oracle
Bill Gates' new girlfriend, Paula Hurd, is not just settling for any man. The former tech employee has dated not one CEO but two.
According to People, Paula was previously married to Oracle CEO Mark Hurd for almost 30 years until he died from cancer in 2019. At the time, Oracle chairman Larry Ellison shared the news to employees. In an email obtained by CNBC, he wrote, "Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. All of us will miss Mark's keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify, and solve problems quickly." Paula has never spoken of her husband's death publicly.
And it turns out that while Paula was married to the Oracle CEO, she actually crossed paths with her future boyfriend. According to the Daily Mail, Mark and Paula attended a 2015 tennis match, and Gates was seated nearby. Although it's unclear if the two spoke, it wouldn't be surprising if they did, given that Mark was a big wig like Gates. Mark and the former Microsoft head-honcho appear to have a lot in common, being leaders in tech and enjoying tennis. Gates had even taken Paula to a tennis match while they were first exploring their relationship. So, it looks like Paula may have a type.
Paula Hurd and Bill Gates have plenty in common
Although Bill Gates and Mark Hurd share a few similarities, it is doubtful that the former Microsoft CEO's relationship with Paula Hurd would have blossomed without their shared interests. Fortunately, they do have numerous things in common. For one, Gates will be able to share his work life with Paula because she, too, was in tech. According to First Post, Paula held several tech positions at the software company NCR Corporation, including a service leadership position. So, if Gates comes home talking about a big tech problem he might be facing, maybe Paula can help him fix it.
Besides their work, they also have a similar family life that involves kids. People reports that Paula has two daughters from her previous marriage to Mark. Gates also happens to have two daughters and one son from his marriage with Melinda. If the couple's relationship continues to go well, then the kids will meet, and hopefully, everyone will get along. As it stands, a source told People that she "hasn't met his kids yet." So, it appears that the former Microsoft CEO and former tech employee are taking things slow, but it seems to be working out for their new relationship.