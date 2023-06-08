How Don Lemon's Feud With CNN CEO Chris Licht Reportedly Began

If you're a fan of CNN, then you've likely heard of broadcast journalist Don Lemon and the cable news giant's now-former CEO, Chris Licht. Lemon first joined the popular news network in 2006. In the years following his arrival, the notable anchor worked his way up the CNN totem pole by hosting an array of shows, including "The Don Lemon Show," "The Eleventh Hour," and "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon." However, in April, Lemon revealed that his extensive time with CNN was over. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. Prior to his firing, Lemon displayed troubling on-set behavior, and his remarks about politician Nikki Haley not being "in her prime" resulted in a temporary suspension.

His post continued: "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly." Following Lemon's social media post, the company's then-CEO Licht released a blanket statement thanking the journalist for his work. "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," he explained. While the exact reasons for Lemon's departure have been kept under wraps, some have theorized that it was partially due to the behind-the-scenes tension with Licht. Join us as we take a deeper look at their strenuous relationship.