How Don Lemon's Feud With CNN CEO Chris Licht Reportedly Began
If you're a fan of CNN, then you've likely heard of broadcast journalist Don Lemon and the cable news giant's now-former CEO, Chris Licht. Lemon first joined the popular news network in 2006. In the years following his arrival, the notable anchor worked his way up the CNN totem pole by hosting an array of shows, including "The Don Lemon Show," "The Eleventh Hour," and "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon." However, in April, Lemon revealed that his extensive time with CNN was over. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. Prior to his firing, Lemon displayed troubling on-set behavior, and his remarks about politician Nikki Haley not being "in her prime" resulted in a temporary suspension.
His post continued: "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly." Following Lemon's social media post, the company's then-CEO Licht released a blanket statement thanking the journalist for his work. "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," he explained. While the exact reasons for Lemon's departure have been kept under wraps, some have theorized that it was partially due to the behind-the-scenes tension with Licht. Join us as we take a deeper look at their strenuous relationship.
Don Lemon's tense relationship with Chis Licht started in November
According to a shocking exposé from The Atlantic, tensions between Don Lemon and Chris Licht first started in November 2022. At the time, the network was preparing for the release of "CNN This Morning," which featured Lemon as co-anchor alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. While Licht thought that the trio would bring more "fun" to CNN, things quickly took a drastic turn during the final rehearsal for the show. After a brief break, Lemon surprised the crew and producers when he returned to the set wearing a white jacket with a fur collar. In response to the outfit change, Licht reportedly said, "What the f*** is he wearing." Due to his response, a producer informed Lemon that production wasn't "too crazy about the jacket," which resulted in an annoyed look from the journalist and a somewhat appeased reaction from Licht.
In addition to his outfit choices, the CEO had issues with Lemon's opinions, ad-libs, and on-air flubs during the rehearsal. While reporting on Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitic comments and past offensive statements, Lemon "butchered" the opening line, resulting in Licht stating, "Read the f**king prompter." He also voiced his opposition to the Ye-based segment due to it not being morning TV friendly. "Do you think if I'm on my way to work, at 7:40 in the morning, I have time to absorb this?" he asked. Lastly, Licht reportedly slammed Lemon for "commenting after every single story for the sake of commenting on every story."
Chris Licht departs CNN months after firing Don Lemon
Nearly two months after the shocking ouster of Don Lemon, Chris Licht was let go from his position as CEO of CNN. According to the AP, the former executive was informed of his firing on the morning of June 7. While the reasoning behind his termination is being kept under wraps, it's been widely speculated that The Atlantic's shocking article was part of the decision. After getting the boot, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav acknowledged the change in leadership in a company-wide memo. "Chris poured his heart and soul into it. He has a deep love for journalism and this business, and that has been evident throughout his tenure," he said. "Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped –– and ultimately, that's on me."
Licht also released his own statement, describing his 13 months at the network as "exciting but incredibly challenging." According to The Wrap, his statement said, "I've been lucky enough to have had a successful, fulfilling career, and I look forward to my next chapter." In the wake of Licht's departure, some social media enthusiasts have drawn connections between his firing and Lemon's termination, suggesting a sense of poetic justice. "Karma is a b**ch. Chris Licht, the guy who fired Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, has been let go by CNN," one Twitter user wrote. Another person commented: "Don Lemon is laughing his a** off about Chris Licht. Karma does work."