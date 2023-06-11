Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has One Rule About Daughter Shiloh Dating
As a single mother of six, it probably comes as no surprise that A-list actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has a few rules to keep her brood in line — case in point: No social media. "You try [to limit] access, but the reality is that there are certain realities to teenagers. And also, our generation doesn't understand half of what they're doing with their techs, so they can get around us pretty easy," Jolie lamented about the tricky predicament in 2018 during an episode of BBC Radio 4's "Today." She added, "We're the last family that hasn't gone on Facebook!" Jolie is adamant, however, that a little bit of rebellion is welcome in her household. "[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious," Jolie said. "I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so ... they have to find themselves."
Still, there is one rule that Jolie refuses to budge on, and it all has to do with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her dating life.
Angelina Jolie must 'approve' of anyone Shiloh dates
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may be all grown up now, but Mother still knows best! In February, an insider told Life & Style that Jolie-Pitt is officially "interested in dating," albeit under the watchful eye of her famous mother, Angelina Jolie. According to the source, Jolie must "approve" of any potential sweetheart Jolie-Pitt is interested in dating first. "Shiloh is very outgoing," the source added. "She's definitely not a little kid anymore. It's like she grew up overnight." And that she has!
In June 2022, the then 16-year-old made headlines when a clip of her showing off her moves to Doja Cat's "Vegas" surfaced and immediately went viral. And while the footage of Shiloh was eventually blurred out at the request of Jolie Pitt's family and lawyers, it became apparent that the little girl fans had grown to love had aged into a talented young woman!
But what about Jolie-Pitt's dad, Brad Pitt? What does he think about her dating? And does he have any rules? Funny, you should ask...
Brad Pitt is focused on Shiloh's love of dance
As it turns out, proud papa bear Brad Pitt has kept pretty mum regarding Shiloh Jolie Pitt's potential dating life. Instead, it appears he's just happy she's focused on her love of dancing. "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt confessed during a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he joked. "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in, and flourish."
In fact, Pitt's so committed to Jolie Pitt's love of dance that he's even gotten in on the action. "Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present," Pitt told W magazine in January. "I found myself enjoying a bit of a dance lately." And perhaps Pitt's new love of dancing is all by design. Maybe he's simply trying to show his daughter he's the only dance partner she needs right now. TBD, we suppose.