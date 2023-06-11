Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has One Rule About Daughter Shiloh Dating

As a single mother of six, it probably comes as no surprise that A-list actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has a few rules to keep her brood in line — case in point: No social media. "You try [to limit] access, but the reality is that there are certain realities to teenagers. And also, our generation doesn't understand half of what they're doing with their techs, so they can get around us pretty easy," Jolie lamented about the tricky predicament in 2018 during an episode of BBC Radio 4's "Today." She added, "We're the last family that hasn't gone on Facebook!" Jolie is adamant, however, that a little bit of rebellion is welcome in her household. "[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious," Jolie said. "I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so ... they have to find themselves."

Still, there is one rule that Jolie refuses to budge on, and it all has to do with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her dating life.