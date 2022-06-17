Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Can't Stop Showing Off Her Moves
Being the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has put Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's moves under scrutiny. In October 2021, the teenager was photographed leaving a dance studio while rocking a David Bowie t-shirt, and soon after, fans would get acquainted with her dance moves, per Hollywood Life. Working on dance routines became more than just a passing hobby for Shiloh. "Her main love right now is dance, and she's really good at it," an insider told In Touch in March. According to the source, Jolie was very supportive of her daughter's endeavors as "neither she nor Brad have that talent."
Around the time her talent for dance started to show, Shiloh began making more public appearances and accompanying her mother to star-studded premieres. "Brad doesn't want her growing up so fast but he's proud to see her on red carpets. It's been a confidence boost for Shiloh," a source told In Touch in November 2021.
Shiloh continued to open up to the public, and started posting dance videos on her YouTube page, which featured choreographed sequences with her and members of her dance troupe. The teen's videos went viral as she showed off choreography to hit songs such as Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Ed Shereen's "Shivers," and Rihanna's "Skin." Fans even created TikTok accounts that showed snippets of Shiloh's impressive dancing. Keeping with the trend, Shiloh uploaded yet another viral dance vid that had fans seriously buzzing.
Why fans were impressed with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's latest video
On June 12, popular choreographer Hamilton Evans uploaded footage of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and other members of his studio dancing to Doja Cat's "Vegas" in a seven-minute YouTube video. A day later, Shiloh uploaded a minute-long clip from the video that featured her heading up a trio of dancers. The teenager sported a black Beatles shirt and black track pants while displaying an impressive synchronized routine.
Once again, Shiloh had a viral video on her hands, as fans flooded to the comments to praise her eye-catching moves. "So natural, you can tell she is making the dances her own. She was born to dance," one fan wrote on the YouTube video. "Shiloh, you are slicing and dicing those moves. You are feeling the music thru your motion; fluidity," another added. While one fan noted how impressive it was to see the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt forge her own path. "I'm glad someone who comes from famous parents is able to do her own thing and showcase her talent and not have to ride on her parent's coat tails," they wrote.
Reportedly, Shiloh's viral fame had not gone unnoticed by her famous parents who fully support their daughter's passion. "Brad and Angie are both very proud," a source told Us Weekly on June 8. "They'd have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they're not pushing it on her by any means." That means fans can expect more viral videos from Shiloh in the future.