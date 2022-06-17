Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Can't Stop Showing Off Her Moves

Being the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has put Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's moves under scrutiny. In October 2021, the teenager was photographed leaving a dance studio while rocking a David Bowie t-shirt, and soon after, fans would get acquainted with her dance moves, per Hollywood Life. Working on dance routines became more than just a passing hobby for Shiloh. "Her main love right now is dance, and she's really good at it," an insider told In Touch in March. According to the source, Jolie was very supportive of her daughter's endeavors as "neither she nor Brad have that talent."

Around the time her talent for dance started to show, Shiloh began making more public appearances and accompanying her mother to star-studded premieres. "Brad doesn't want her growing up so fast but he's proud to see her on red carpets. It's been a confidence boost for Shiloh," a source told In Touch in November 2021.

Shiloh continued to open up to the public, and started posting dance videos on her YouTube page, which featured choreographed sequences with her and members of her dance troupe. The teen's videos went viral as she showed off choreography to hit songs such as Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Ed Shereen's "Shivers," and Rihanna's "Skin." Fans even created TikTok accounts that showed snippets of Shiloh's impressive dancing. Keeping with the trend, Shiloh uploaded yet another viral dance vid that had fans seriously buzzing.