Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Reveals What Her Real Passion Is

Many might expect Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children to follow in their famous parents' footsteps and pursue a career in Hollywood, but Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's true passion lies outside of acting. As it turns out, the 15-year-old is an avid dancer and, over the past year, she's been spotted heading into dance studios (and out of them) in California. More recently, Shiloh's slick moves went viral when Millennium Dance Complex instructor Cristian "Faxola" posted an Instagram video showing his class learning a hip-hop routine to SZA and Justin Timberlake's "The Other Side" and eagle-eyed viewers spotted Shiloh in the mix. Her impressive skills soon began to make the rounds online and were transformed into a number of viral TikTok videos.

Now, a source is telling InTouch that dance is indeed the teen's "main love right now" and that she's a "natural dancer" who's "really good at it." The insider continued, "[Shiloh] loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important." Adding that she enjoys trying various dance styles, they confirmed that "hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites" and, as for mom and dad, they're all for it. Apparently, they're both "impressed" and "couldn't be prouder" of their daughter, while Jolie, in particular, "loves" how easily Shiloh can master new routines because "she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent."