Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Reveals What Her Real Passion Is
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is growing up fast! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biological child made headlines before she could even walk or talk because she earned her parents a whopping $4.1 million when they sold her debut baby photos to People, per The New York Times. After that, she kept a relatively low profile, but that's starting to change now. Returning to the limelight, Shiloh made headlines in October when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Eternals" and wore a dress on the red carpet for the first time, per the Daily Mail. Then, Shiloh did it again, wearing one of her mother's gorgeous Dior looks to the flick's UK premiere, but altering it to her taste by shortening the skirt to hit above the knee. Jump to November and all eyes were on Shiloh once again when she returned to her old red carpet style, rocking ripped jeans and Converse to a documentary premiere, proving that, just like her famous mom, she's open to personal transformation.
Luckily, Jolie has always encouraged her kids to be wholly themselves and supported them in everything they do. "I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting," she told Reuters in 2010, noting, "Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them." So, now that Shiloh has found her true passion, she has Angie's full support.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has found her talent
Many might expect Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children to follow in their famous parents' footsteps and pursue a career in Hollywood, but Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's true passion lies outside of acting. As it turns out, the 15-year-old is an avid dancer and, over the past year, she's been spotted heading into dance studios (and out of them) in California. More recently, Shiloh's slick moves went viral when Millennium Dance Complex instructor Cristian "Faxola" posted an Instagram video showing his class learning a hip-hop routine to SZA and Justin Timberlake's "The Other Side" and eagle-eyed viewers spotted Shiloh in the mix. Her impressive skills soon began to make the rounds online and were transformed into a number of viral TikTok videos.
Now, a source is telling InTouch that dance is indeed the teen's "main love right now" and that she's a "natural dancer" who's "really good at it." The insider continued, "[Shiloh] loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important." Adding that she enjoys trying various dance styles, they confirmed that "hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites" and, as for mom and dad, they're all for it. Apparently, they're both "impressed" and "couldn't be prouder" of their daughter, while Jolie, in particular, "loves" how easily Shiloh can master new routines because "she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent."