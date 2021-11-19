Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Just Decided To Return To Her Old Style On The Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie has gone through quite a dramatic transformation over the years when it comes to her looks. The star always seems willing to play with her style, showing up in ensembles that create a buzz for one reason or another. Now, it looks like her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is doing the same and won't allow her sense of style to be limited by external expectations.

Although Shiloh has arguably been a newsworthy figure thanks to the fact that her parents — Jolie and Brad Pitt — are super-famous, in October, she stirred up headlines on her own when she appeared on the red carpet in a dress for the first time. That was followed just a few days later by another appearance along with her mom and sister, Zahara, at an industry event where she again opted to wear a dress, this time with yellow, leopard-print running shoes. As if that wasn't enough, those events got followed by a third which saw Shiloh wear one of her mom's gowns in a lovely new way.

Some fans were certainly intrigued by Shiloh's fashion savviness, and a source told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020 that her dad is fully supportive of whatever choices she makes, saying, "He [Brad] loves that she always stays true to herself..." And recently, Shiloh chose to revive one of her old looks.