Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Just Decided To Return To Her Old Style On The Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie has gone through quite a dramatic transformation over the years when it comes to her looks. The star always seems willing to play with her style, showing up in ensembles that create a buzz for one reason or another. Now, it looks like her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is doing the same and won't allow her sense of style to be limited by external expectations.
Although Shiloh has arguably been a newsworthy figure thanks to the fact that her parents — Jolie and Brad Pitt — are super-famous, in October, she stirred up headlines on her own when she appeared on the red carpet in a dress for the first time. That was followed just a few days later by another appearance along with her mom and sister, Zahara, at an industry event where she again opted to wear a dress, this time with yellow, leopard-print running shoes. As if that wasn't enough, those events got followed by a third which saw Shiloh wear one of her mom's gowns in a lovely new way.
Some fans were certainly intrigued by Shiloh's fashion savviness, and a source told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020 that her dad is fully supportive of whatever choices she makes, saying, "He [Brad] loves that she always stays true to herself..." And recently, Shiloh chose to revive one of her old looks.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual look with her family
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has become a regular figure on the red carpet as she tends to accompany her mom, Angelina Jolie, to events like the one they showed up to on November 18. Along with one of Angelina's sons and Shiloh's brothers, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, the mom and daughter attended the premiere of "Paper & Glue," a documentary from French photographer JR, per the Daily Mail. When the trio posed on the red carpet with the artist, many surely noticed that not only were they all wearing outfits that were much more casual than what they had been wearing at previous events, but Shiloh had seemingly returned to her old style.
Wearing a black hoodie with accented holes on the sleeves and loose-fitting, ripped jeans, Shiloh looked both fabulous and comfortable — and fabulously comfortable — in light blue (or grey?) Converse All-Stars. She also had her hair pulled back and was wearing little if any makeup. Of course, Shiloh can switch between looks whenever she likes — and it appears that night she wanted to keep it casual!
Although plenty of people have had opinions — not they're warranted or even necessary — about Shiloh's fashion choices over the years, one Twitter user noted something sweet about the pictures of Shiloh and her sibs. They wrote, "The kids [look] happy..." And that's definitely what matters most when it comes to how they look!