Shiloh Jolie Pitt Just Wore One Of Her Mom's Gorgeous Looks On The Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie may be famous for her acting skills — not to mention her often buzz-worthy personal life — but she's also well known for her style. Back in the day when the star was younger, she was famous for having a rather edgy look. Indeed, she embraced everything from a slightly goth aesthetic to wearing her partner's blood as an accessory.

However, as Jolie got older and matured, her sense of style did the same. Elle notes that as a parent as well as someone who works on behalf of worthy causes, she now tends to opt for outfits that are sleek and sophisticated. Of course, she still knows how to slay the red carpet in eye-popping ensembles that would make any fashion-lover enviable.

While fans have definitely noticed Jolie's fashion transformation, it seems like there are other people in her life who are also interested in what's in her closet: her daughters! For Jolie, she loves to see her kids take a crack at her famous wardrobe. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it's your turn,'" the actor told E! News. "I'm that mom." Her daughter, Shiloh, has certainly taken the words to heart and rocked one of Jolie's looks on a red carpet.