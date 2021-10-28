Shiloh Jolie Pitt Just Wore One Of Her Mom's Gorgeous Looks On The Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie may be famous for her acting skills — not to mention her often buzz-worthy personal life — but she's also well known for her style. Back in the day when the star was younger, she was famous for having a rather edgy look. Indeed, she embraced everything from a slightly goth aesthetic to wearing her partner's blood as an accessory.
However, as Jolie got older and matured, her sense of style did the same. Elle notes that as a parent as well as someone who works on behalf of worthy causes, she now tends to opt for outfits that are sleek and sophisticated. Of course, she still knows how to slay the red carpet in eye-popping ensembles that would make any fashion-lover enviable.
While fans have definitely noticed Jolie's fashion transformation, it seems like there are other people in her life who are also interested in what's in her closet: her daughters! For Jolie, she loves to see her kids take a crack at her famous wardrobe. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it's your turn,'" the actor told E! News. "I'm that mom." Her daughter, Shiloh, has certainly taken the words to heart and rocked one of Jolie's looks on a red carpet.
Shiloh Jolie Pitt altered her mom's Dior dress
There's no doubt that Angelina Jolie loves her children and is also incredibly proud of all six of her kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. That's surely one of the reasons why she's been showing up on the red carpet hand-in-hand with them.
Indeed, when several members of the family arrived together for the premiere of "Eternals" in the UK, Shiloh was there and happened to be wearing something noteworthy. It seems like she might be inspired by her mom's wardrobe because Shiloh was seen in a black and white Dior dress which is the same one that the actor wore to a "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" premiere two years ago, according to People. If you noticed that the dress looks a little different, that's because it seems like it's been somewhat altered. Along with the sleeves now being pinched and narrower, the entire dress has been shortened significantly. Frankly, the changes give it an entirely new vibe which Shiloh pulls off perfectly.
Shiloh may have been confident enough to rock such a style thanks to the fact that this isn't the first time that her mom has given her something stunning to wear. At the Los Angeles premiere of "Eternals," Shiloh appeared in a dress from Gabriela Hearst that was once her mom's while her sister, Zahara, borrowed Angelina's Academy Awards' Elie Saab Couture gown. Clearly, these ladies are just as stylish as their famous mother.