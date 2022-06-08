Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Can Agree On One Truth About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been playing out a real-life version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith (without the guns and machetes, presumably) since the shocking announcement of their split in 2016. The former spouses met and fell in love on the set of the 2005 action comedy that's about a married couple battling to kill each other. Although, both insist they kept things purely platonic, until after Pitt split from his then-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Nobody really knows what went wrong between Pitt and Jolie. After 12 years together, two years of marriage, and six kids, it appeared they would be together forever. But, then, just like that it was all over. A very nasty, very public and very drawn-out divorce followed. Accusations were hurled around and both told their version of events in various interviews. Jolie placed the majority of blame on Pitt's drinking and alleged weed smoking. He 'fessed up to developing, and then overcoming, a dependency on alcohol in an interview with GQ, admitting it played a part in their split.

Although their divorce was finalized in 2019, Pitt and Jolie's custody battle is reportedly still far from over. She continues to fight for sole custody of their children, alleging domestic abuse and admitting that she feared "for my family. My whole family." However, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can agree on one truth –- about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.