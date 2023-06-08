Jana Kramer Announces Pregnancy Weeks After Allan Russell Engagement

For "One Tree Hill" actor Jana Kramer, it's just one piece of happy news after another!

On May 25, Kramer revealed during an episode of her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," that she was officially engaged to former soccer player, Allan Russell. She and the Scottish footballer went public with their relationship back in January, and the lovebirds explained they were doing the long-distance thing since he lives and works in England as a coach. Kramer has two young children from her previous marriage to football player Mike Caussin — 7-year-old Jolie and 4-year-old Jace — and she shared how ecstatic the kids were for her and Russell's engagement. "Jolie just started jumping up and down," Kramer gushed on the podcast of the moment Russell proposed. "It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."

Now, there's even more joyous news coming from the singer and her family.