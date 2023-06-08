Jana Kramer Announces Pregnancy Weeks After Allan Russell Engagement
For "One Tree Hill" actor Jana Kramer, it's just one piece of happy news after another!
On May 25, Kramer revealed during an episode of her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," that she was officially engaged to former soccer player, Allan Russell. She and the Scottish footballer went public with their relationship back in January, and the lovebirds explained they were doing the long-distance thing since he lives and works in England as a coach. Kramer has two young children from her previous marriage to football player Mike Caussin — 7-year-old Jolie and 4-year-old Jace — and she shared how ecstatic the kids were for her and Russell's engagement. "Jolie just started jumping up and down," Kramer gushed on the podcast of the moment Russell proposed. "It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."
Now, there's even more joyous news coming from the singer and her family.
Jana Kramer didn't expect to be pregnant due to her past experiences
Two weeks after announcing her engagement to former footballer Allan Russell, actor Jana Kramer revealed that she's pregnant with her third child! Kramer shared the news with her fans via Instagram on June 8 in a paid sponsorship with pregnancy test brand Clear Blue. "We've been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while)," she wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji.
The "I Got the Boy" singer did an exclusive photoshoot and interview with People for the joyous occasion, sharing that her previous experience with miscarriages made her think getting pregnant again wasn't in the cards for her. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try," she told the publication. "Literally one month." Months later, she was pregnant!
A couple of days before she revealed the pregnancy news, Kramer disclosed on her Instagram that her Tennessee home officially sold. "We are so ready for our next chapter and a new fresh space," she wrote. It's all happening for Kramer!