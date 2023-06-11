A Look At Bill Murray's Dating History
In what might arguably be one of the most unlikely pairings in modern Hollywood history, "Caddyshack" actor Bill Murray is rumored to be dating singer Kelis. According to The U.S. Sun, Murray has been spotted at many of Kelis' recent shows — a move believed to be the 72-year-old's way of showing support for his reported, much younger beau. "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," a source told the outlet.
According to the insider, Murray and Kelis — who were most recently spotted in London — have been bonding over shared interests and experiences, including the grief of losing a loved one. Kelis' husband Mike Mora died from stomach cancer in March 2022. Speaking a few months later, Kelis opened up about her experience with grief, noting that despite how tragic Mora's death was, she was choosing to stay positive. "Life is not always what we want it to be, but it's still life," she said in an interview with People.
Having also experienced his fair share of love and loss, Murray presumably also holds similar beliefs. He has also had several notable relationships over the years.
Bill Murray was married twice
Just like Kelis, Bill Murray has been married twice in the past. In 1981, the award-winning actor put together a surprise ceremony where he tied the knot with talent coordinator Margaret 'Mickey' Kelly." The couple later had a second ceremony, followed by a big celebration. "We did the whole thing. Church, priest, reception. All those Irish people drinking heavily. It was great," Murray revealed to The New York Times in 1981. Together, Kelly and Bill welcomed two sons, Homer and Luke, born in 1982 and 1985 respectively. Sadly, the couple's marriage crumbled in 1996, after Murray's alleged affair with costume designer Jennifer Butler went public.
However, despite the scandalous nature of their relationship, Murray and Butler went on to get married in 1997, only one year after his divorce from Kelly. With Butler, Murray expanded his family tree, welcoming four sons; Caleb, Jackson, Cooper, and Lincoln during their time together. In May 2008, the costume designer filed for divorce from Murray, alleging that the actor struggled with substance abuse and physically abused her. The pair's divorce was finalized only a month later. According to People, the "Groundhog Day" star was mandated to pay Butler $7 million as part of a prenuptial agreement they had previously signed.
Bill Murray was famously linked to an SNL star
During his earliest years working on "Saturday Night Live," Bill Murray also struck up a romantic relationship with Gilda Radner, another cast member of the show. In the '70s, Radner and Murray were popular for their famous "The Nerds" sketches where they both starred as Lisa Loopner and Todd DiLaMuca respectively. Though not many details of their relationship made it to the public, Radner's unwavering confidence had a long-lasting impact on Murray. "She was someone who had incredible confidence whenever she walked into any kind of job interview because she grew up with money," he recounted during a 2016 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," (per Vanity Fair). "So it just came across that she didn't care whether she got the job or not. It would dazzle people and they'd go like, 'We must have you."
And despite their short-lived romance, Murray will always remember Radner fondly. "Gilda was really an extraordinary and spectacular person. I never enjoyed making anyone laugh more than her. Never," Murray said in "Live from New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live," according to The Guardian.