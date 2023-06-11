A Look At Bill Murray's Dating History

In what might arguably be one of the most unlikely pairings in modern Hollywood history, "Caddyshack" actor Bill Murray is rumored to be dating singer Kelis. According to The U.S. Sun, Murray has been spotted at many of Kelis' recent shows — a move believed to be the 72-year-old's way of showing support for his reported, much younger beau. "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," a source told the outlet.

According to the insider, Murray and Kelis — who were most recently spotted in London — have been bonding over shared interests and experiences, including the grief of losing a loved one. Kelis' husband Mike Mora died from stomach cancer in March 2022. Speaking a few months later, Kelis opened up about her experience with grief, noting that despite how tragic Mora's death was, she was choosing to stay positive. "Life is not always what we want it to be, but it's still life," she said in an interview with People.

Having also experienced his fair share of love and loss, Murray presumably also holds similar beliefs. He has also had several notable relationships over the years.