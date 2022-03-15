The Tragic Death Of Kelis' Husband Mike Mora
Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, has died. As previously reported by The Sun, the singer and chef married the real estate mogul and photographer in 2014. After welcoming a son, Knight, in 2009 with ex-husband Nas, Kelis and Mora started a family of their own. In 2015, the "Caught Out There" hitmaker gave birth to another son, Shepherd, and confirmed on Instagram they had a daughter, Galilee, in 2020.
In September 2021, Mora shared the devastating news on his Instagram that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer after he started to have "the worst pain" in his stomach and was told a year prior that he only had 18 months to live. The following day, he gave the public another update, while sharing a snapshot of his arm with a needle pricked into his skin. "At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this — a life altering disease full of questions and doubt — maybe, hopefully..," he said.
On January 1, Mora kicked off the new year by sharing a black-and-white image of his wife. His last upload on the social media platform, however, was a picture of a farm on January 22. Sadly, it has been confirmed that Mora has died.
Mike Mora died six months after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis
Kelis' second husband, Mike Mora, died at age 37, just six months after sharing his Stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis with his fans. Kelis has yet to speak publicly about the tragic news, however, her reps shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight. "Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family's privacy as of right now. Thank you," Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management told the outlet.
Fellow photographer Brian Bowen Smith took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend. "Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography," he wrote. "Sending love to his wife and family. Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set. Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest."
Even though Kelis hasn't shared anything on her Instagram page, she responded to a fan in the comments of her latest upload. "Sending you so much love during this hard time. We love you kelis," one user commented, to which Kelis replied: "thank you babe." RIP Mike Mora. Our thoughts are with Kelis and all his loved ones at this time.