The Tragic Death Of Kelis' Husband Mike Mora

Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, has died. As previously reported by The Sun, the singer and chef married the real estate mogul and photographer in 2014. After welcoming a son, Knight, in 2009 with ex-husband Nas, Kelis and Mora started a family of their own. In 2015, the "Caught Out There" hitmaker gave birth to another son, Shepherd, and confirmed on Instagram they had a daughter, Galilee, in 2020.

In September 2021, Mora shared the devastating news on his Instagram that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer after he started to have "the worst pain" in his stomach and was told a year prior that he only had 18 months to live. The following day, he gave the public another update, while sharing a snapshot of his arm with a needle pricked into his skin. "At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this — a life altering disease full of questions and doubt — maybe, hopefully..," he said.

On January 1, Mora kicked off the new year by sharing a black-and-white image of his wife. His last upload on the social media platform, however, was a picture of a farm on January 22. Sadly, it has been confirmed that Mora has died.