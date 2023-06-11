The Heartbreaking Reason Tina Turner Never Met Any Of Her Grandchildren

Iconic music sensation Tina Turner died in May at her home in Switzerland at age 83, having never met her grandchildren. Early reports indicated she died following a "long illness," though the day after her death was confirmed, the Daily Mail reported that she died of "natural causes." According to Today, Turner had dealt with several health issues over the years, including intestinal cancer and kidney disease. Back in 2013, she suffered a stroke. Over the last few years, Turner lived a quiet life with her husband, Erwin Bach. Her life wasn't always so private, however.

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll was previously married to Ike Turner, which was known to be violent and abusive. "I was living a life of death. I didn't exist. I didn't fear him killing me when I left, because I was already dead. When I walked out, I didn't look back," she told People magazine in a 1981 interview. Turner also suffered devastating loss throughout her life, including when her first-born son, Craig Raymond Turner (whose father was Raymond Hill), died by suicide in 2018, according to TMZ. In a Facebook post, Turner called her son's death her "saddest moment as a mother."

In 2022, Turner's other son, Ronnie Turner, died following a battle with colon cancer, People magazine reported. And while she may have been one of the most beloved entertainers in the world during her time, Turner never had a relationship with any of her grandchildren.