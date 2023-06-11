The Heartbreaking Reason Tina Turner Never Met Any Of Her Grandchildren
Iconic music sensation Tina Turner died in May at her home in Switzerland at age 83, having never met her grandchildren. Early reports indicated she died following a "long illness," though the day after her death was confirmed, the Daily Mail reported that she died of "natural causes." According to Today, Turner had dealt with several health issues over the years, including intestinal cancer and kidney disease. Back in 2013, she suffered a stroke. Over the last few years, Turner lived a quiet life with her husband, Erwin Bach. Her life wasn't always so private, however.
The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll was previously married to Ike Turner, which was known to be violent and abusive. "I was living a life of death. I didn't exist. I didn't fear him killing me when I left, because I was already dead. When I walked out, I didn't look back," she told People magazine in a 1981 interview. Turner also suffered devastating loss throughout her life, including when her first-born son, Craig Raymond Turner (whose father was Raymond Hill), died by suicide in 2018, according to TMZ. In a Facebook post, Turner called her son's death her "saddest moment as a mother."
In 2022, Turner's other son, Ronnie Turner, died following a battle with colon cancer, People magazine reported. And while she may have been one of the most beloved entertainers in the world during her time, Turner never had a relationship with any of her grandchildren.
Tina Turner had two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren
Although Tina Turner's two biological sons had pre-deceased her, her two adopted sons — Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner — are still alive and have their own families. Following Turner's death, Page Six reported that she was a grandmother and a great-grandmother but had never actually met any of her extended family members. The outlet noted that Turner was estranged from the family, many of whom didn't even know how sick she was. "It's time to heal ... the family really wants and needs to heal, they have gone through so much, and they continue to go through so much," Ike Turner's daughter Twanna Turner told Page Six.
So, what about Turner's two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren? The Turner family is said to have had a hard time following the loss of their patriarch in 2007. After her divorce, Turner didn't keep in touch with her ex's kids, and a strong relationship was never formed. "No-one had heard from Tina in a while, it happened so suddenly," Twanna Turner said. And there seems to be some truth to this. "I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either," Ike Turner Jr. told the Daily Mail in 2018. "My mother is living her life – she has a new husband and she's in Europe," he added.
Tina Turner did not want a public funeral and asked to be cremated
Tina Turner's husband, Erwin Bach, granted her wishes and was said to be holding a small, private funeral for her — and her grandchildren were not expected to attend. "She wanted to be cremated and I expect it to be a small, very private affair. I am sure there will be some kind of memorial concert and tribute later," Turner's longtime assistant Eddy Hampton "Armani" told the Mirror. "It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland, and her manager. It will not be a big family occasion," he added. Further details about the funeral services have not been made public.
On May 31, Turner's husband was spotted in public for the first time, according to the New York Post. He was photographed outside of the home he shared with Turner in Küsnacht, "placing flowers in front of a memorial for his late wife." Onlookers say that Bach spent some time looking through items left by fans, including cards and bouquets. The items, which included dozens of candles, were placed in front of the gates to the villa and along the wall outside the driveway.
"We are the light of each other's lives, and we want to shine as bright as we can, together," Turner wrote about Bach in her book, "Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good" (via People).