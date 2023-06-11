The Parent Trap Star Who Had A Crush On Dennis Quaid While Filming

Dennis Quaid's famous good looks once caught the attention of his "The Parent Trap" co-star. Not that we're shocked. Obviously, Quaid is a serious actor with a shelf full of awards to match. Plus, his backlog of films has made movie studios nearly $2 billion, according to The Numbers. However, Quaid is definitely one of Hollywood's original celebrity heartthrobs.

The Chicago Tribune credits 1987's "The Big Easy" for thrusting Quaid into the role of a sex symbol, but that's really a matter of personal preference. But if we're nominating particular roles, then Quaid's role in "The Parent Trap," where he played Nick Parker — a single, thoughtful, divorced father — should definitely be in the running. Quaid's performance was so sympathetic that we were willing to forgive his terrible decision to entertain Meredith Blake's gold-digging ways. Ironically, Quaid's former "The Parent Trap" star was just as enamored with him while filming the beloved movie.

Here's how she handled it.