The Untold Truth Of Kim Cattrall
This feature discusses mass violence and suicide.
Kim Cattrall has had an enviable career to date, and she continually surprises fans with her TV and movie roles. Having steadily worked on television throughout the seventies, Cattrall's breakout came in 1981 with sex comedy "Porky's," which she followed up with 1984's "Police Academy," 1986's "Big Trouble in Little China," and 1987's "Mannequin." But it was HBO's "Sex and the City" that truly catapulted Cattrall to an entirely new level of fame, and showcased her incredible range as an actor. Thanks to the actor's wonderful comic timing and depth of emotion, Samantha Jones remains a beloved character in the decades after "Sex and the City" first aired.
Having worked in the entertainment industry for most of her life, Cattrall also has a strong sense of the projects she wants to work on next. In 2022, she told Variety, "I'd like to do my own sitcom. I think that would be a lot of fun with an audience — playing a woman my own age. I have a very specific idea of what I want to do." She continued, "I'm fascinated about what happens to women once they reach the top of their profession. You have all this life experience and nobody is listening, and you've really got something to say."
With a lifetime of experience and a wealth of creative ideas, it feels as though Cattrall's best is still ahead of her. Join us as we explore the untold truth of Kim Cattrall.
Her parents emigrated to Canada when she was a baby
Not everyone will know that Kim Cattrall is actually from the United Kingdom. The actor was born in Liverpool, England on August 21, 1956, but her parents decided to emigrate to Canada when their daughter was around three months old. Cattrall's unusual upbringing most certainly impacted her life in a big way, and likely helped her to become accustomed to traveling. While her mom, Gladys, was a secretary, her father Dennis was a construction engineer. "They were scousers, real grafters, and emigrated to Canada when I was a baby," she told The Guardian in 2019. "Dad was always telling me, 'You can do anything.' So I grew up thinking that if he believed in me, I could do whatever I put my mind to."
Despite leaving England as a baby, Cattrall still has a strong connection to the country and even supports Liverpool Football Club. Discussing her love of soccer in 2010, Cattrall told the Daily Mail, "I don't follow the game as closely as my dad does. Sadly he's in a home now, suffering from dementia. When Liverpool are on the telly he'll sit there with his scarf and mug, on his [legendary LFC midfielder] Steven Gerrard pillow." Sadly, the actor's dad died in 2012 after contracting pneumonia. Meanwhile, her mom died ten years later, aged 93. She may be a big Hollywood star now, but Cattrall has never left her hometown behind.
She initially turned down the role of Samantha Jones
Viewers instantly fell in love with Kim Cattrall's portrayal of the feisty and fearless PR manager Samantha Jones on "Sex and the City." While it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the inimitable role, the actor initially didn't want to play the part. "I turned it down three times," she admitted to Variety. "I didn't think I could do it. At 42, I really didn't think I could pull it off." Basically, "Sex and the City" could have been very different, as Cattrall wasn't sold on the idea of playing Samantha at all.
Eventually, she agreed to shoot the pilot, although her doubts didn't disappear overnight. Instead, it took the "Mannequin" star some time to find her direction as the inimitable character. "I realized, because I'd never done a series before, the more you play the character, like in theater, the more you add to it and change," she told Variety. "I remember one day, a laugh came out, and I thought, 'Holy s***, that's great. Sam just got a new laugh.'" Thankfully, Cattrall took her time developing her "Sex and the City" role, turning Samantha into one of the most iconic TV characters of the early '00s.
She decided not to have kids while filming Sex and the City
"Sex and the City" ran for six seasons on HBO, and was followed up by two movies. Throughout its duration, the show's stars were kept incredibly busy, which led Kim Cattrall to make some difficult decisions about her personal life. In an interview on the "Women's Prize For Fiction" podcast (via Daily Mail), Cattrall opened up about her decision to remain child-free on account of her extremely hectic work schedule. "This was 1998, I would have to become a bit of a science experiment," she explained. "My partner and I would have to be available to have sex at a certain time ... There's just no way I could have done that in a healthy, emotional, physical, or even physical state, and do 19-hour days."
When she booked "Sex and the City," Cattrall was married to her third husband, Mark Levinson. "I was also 41," Cattrall told the podcast. "And I just thought that I have to make a decision here for my well-being. And I love to work, my work has been my passport to my independence and my freedom and my education." Understandably, Cattrall decided to focus on her own health and needs while working in the entertainment industry. In the process, she helped to normalize the idea that it's okay to be child-free.
She was 'never friends' with Sex and the City costars
Viewers of "Sex and the City" quickly fell in love with the onscreen friendships between Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). However, the actors playing those characters apparently weren't as close offscreen. During an appearance on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories" (via Page Six) Cattrall got candid about her time filming "Sex and the City," saying, "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues. And in some ways, it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal." Basically, for Cattrall, playing Samantha Jones was a job, and that's all.
Parker responded to Cattrall's comments, and her recollection of their time together on the HBO show is a little different. "I found it very upsetting because, you know, that's not the way I recall our experience," she revealed during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Parker added that she was left feeling heartbroken by her former co-star's comments, and issued her hopes there was a way forward for their relationship. However, Cattrall decided to double down on her insinuation that she was never that close with her "Sex and the City" co-stars, telling Variety, "I guess it's how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren't my friends. It was professional."
Cattrall blames her third divorce on Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall has been married three times. Her first marriage was to writer Larry Davis, with the pair tying the knot in 1977, but separating just two years later in 1979. The "About My Father" star got married for a second time in 1982, this time to a German architect called Andre J. Lyson. The couple divorced in 1989, and Cattrall told the Boston Herald of the split, "I did it in a private way."
Her third marriage to recording engineer Mark Levinson also ended in divorce, and this time, Cattrall blamed her job on "Sex and the City" for their breakup. "['Sex and the City'] cost me my marriage, because I was never home," she told news.com.au. "I was never there and my husband got lonely and upset and competitive, and it was really difficult, it was really hard." Unfortunately, the couple finalized their divorce in 2004, having wed in 1998.
Squarely placing the blame on the series that catapulted her to superstardom, Cattrall described the cause of her split, saying, "[I ended] up spending more time with my 'Sex and the City' family than I did with my real family." Cattrall also described the difficulties of dealing with a breakup in the public eye, telling the Boston Herald, "I was going through a divorce (from Mark Levinson) and because I was on a TV show, that became a headline."
Kim Cattrall refused to do the third Sex and the City movie
"Sex and the City" ended in 2004 after six seasons, but the popular cast reunited for two follow-up movies, 2008's "Sex and the City" and 2010's "Sex and the City 2." The franchise's second film installment followed the gang as they went on vacation to Abu Dhabi, and was met with almost unanimously negative reviews. While rumors of a third movie persisted for quite some time, it was later revealed that Kim Cattrall had decided not to return as Samantha Jones, effectively canceling the sequel.
In an interview with Variety, Cattrall revealed that she wasn't a fan of the premise of the potential third movie, which would have allegedly seen her character receiving unwanted explicit photos from Miranda's teenage son. "I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film," she told the publication. "That didn't happen." She also suggested that she'd been happy with how the original series had ended, but was less sure about returning for subsequent installments. "I felt that when the series ended, I thought that's smart," she told Variety. "We're not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there's another movie. And then there's another movie?" Cattrall was ready to step away from the role of Samantha Jones, and she wasn't prepared to film a storyline that she felt didn't serve her character.
Her brother died by suicide
Kim Cattrall's family was devastated by the news that her brother, Christopher Cattrall, had died by suicide in February 2018. Since Christopher's death, Kim has been open about how difficult it's been to process such a gigantic loss while living in the public eye. "I'm still in a state after losing my younger brother Chris to suicide last year," she told The Guardian in 2019. "He was only 55 and the shock of his death was so extreme that I can't fill that void. It's made me more aware of how fragile we all are. It can happen to any of us."
Since his death, Kim has often paid tribute to her younger sibling on social media by sharing photos of them together. In January 2022, she marked what would have been Christopher's 59th birthday with an emotional Instagram post, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher'. We miss you today and every day. RIP x #suicideprevention."
While processing her grief, Kim has also been candid about how Christopher's death would have impacted her late dad, telling The Times, "I'm just glad my father wasn't alive to experience it. As tough as he was, I don't think he could have taken it."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
She almost flew on the ill-fated Pan Am 103
On December 21, 1988, tragedy struck when a bomb exploded on Pan Am Flight 103 as it flew over Lockerbie, Scotland, causing the deaths of 270 people, per The United States Department of Justice. During a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Kim Cattrall made a shocking revelation, explaining that she was almost a passenger on Pan Am Flight 103. "I was booked on to the ill-fated Pan Am 103 flight that was bombed over Lockerbie," she told The Guardian. "I canceled the day before and booked a later flight so I had time to go to Harrods and buy Mum a Christmas present. It didn't really sink in until much later." If Cattrall hadn't changed her plans at the last minute, she would have died during the devastating terrorist attack.
In 1991, two individuals were charged with plotting and carrying out the bombing (only one suspect, Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi, was convicted in 2001, and was sentenced to life in prison), per ABC News. In February 2023, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi plead not guilty to charges connected with accusations that he built the bomb which destroyed the aircraft, per CNN. As of this writing, he has yet to be given a final verdict. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment.
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.
She was mistaken for Justin Trudeau's mom
Kim Cattrall is an extremely recognizable person, but she once faced a hilarious case of mistaken identity connected to her Canadian roots. Speaking to The Guardian in 2019, Cattrall quipped, "I was mistaken for Justin Trudeau's mother on '60 Minutes' when they flashed up my picture instead of hers — I dated his father briefly way back." The funny mix-up got back to the Canadian prime minister, who seemed to relish in the mistake, as Cattrall told The Guardian, explaining, "Weeks later Justin introduced me to his mum at an event and said, 'Meet my mother, Kim Cattrall!'" Basically, Justin Trudeau can most definitely take a joke.
As to how she wound up dating 62-year-old Pierre Trudeau when she was just 24, Cattrall shed some light on the situation during a 1981 interview with Maclean's. "I asked myself, 'How do you go about getting a date with the prime minister?' and then I just decided to call him up and ask for one," she told the publication. It seems that the actor thoroughly enjoyed dating Justin's dad, as she told Maclean's, "He's certainly a dream of a date. Very charming, kind, and a total gentleman." While their brief romance didn't turn into anything serious, it seems that Cattrall has only good memories of her time with the Canadian prime minister. And luckily, his son saw the funny side when Cattrall was mistaken for his mom.
Kim Cattrall refused to film with her former co-stars
In a move that shocked everyone, it was revealed in May 2023 that Kim Cattrall would be making a cameo in the second season of "Sex and the City" spin-off, "And Just Like That..." Having previously sworn that she'd never return to the franchise, the announcement delighted fans, who had been eagerly awaiting an update on Samantha Jones. However, it would seem that Cattrall's return to the "Sex and the City" universe may have come with several stipulations, many of which involved her cast mates.
According to Variety, Cattrall managed to shoot her cameo without having any contact whatsoever with former colleagues Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. She also allegedly didn't see or speak to showrunner Michael Patrick King and was only convinced to return for the much-anticipated appearance by HBO's chairman and CEO Casey Bloys. The scene will apparently see Samantha speaking with Carrie on the phone, which explains how she managed to swerve the entire cast.
Cattrall's change of heart is certainly surprising considering her own comments in interviews regarding the spin-off. For instance, when Variety asked if she had considered returning for "And Just Like That...", Cattrall replied, "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie." As for whether she'd ever make a future appearance on the show, Cattrall responded, "That's a no. It's powerful to say no."
She's a fan of the royal family
Having been born in Liverpool, England, Kim Cattrall holds a special place in her heart for all things British, including the royal family. During a 2023 interview with The Times, Cattrall was asked if she considers herself to be a royalist, to which she replied, "Absolutely. My father was an officer in the King's Regiment and growing up I remember him saying, 'I would take the bullet for the Queen.' I was very impressed by the chivalry." While Cattrall is known for her glittering acting career, it's obvious that she has a lot of love for all things British, including the royals.
Despite having emigrated to Canada with her parents as a baby, Cattrall's Liverpudlian roots also remain strong. In 2010, she was bestowed with an Honorary Fellowship from Liverpool John Moores University, proving that the city continues to celebrate the work of one of its own. The same year, she shot down accusations she was posh, telling BBC Radio 2 (via Irish Examiner), "I'm not really posh, I'm from Liverpool, love!" She continued, "Well I don't really think it's posh so much — my mum definitely not, she's from Toxteth but my father maybe." Regardless of where she lives, Cattrall's identity is firmly tied to her family's connection to both Liverpool and the royal family.
She's in a long-term relationship with Russell Thomas
Over the years, Kim Cattrall has seemingly become intertwined with her "Sex and the City" character. But whereas Samantha Jones is known for her reluctance to settle down, in real life, Cattrall is in a long-term committed relationship with British audio engineer Russell Thomas. The pair first met when she appeared on BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour" in 2016, on which Thomas was working at the time. Seemingly, it wasn't long before the pair realized they had a real connection.
In 2020, Cattrall discussed the early days of her romance with Thomas, telling People magazine, "We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver." She continued, "It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other, other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!"
Speaking to The Times, Cattrall also said of Thomas, "My partner ... is British, so I think I feel more British." Perhaps the relationship works so well because Thomas allows Cattrall to tap into her English roots. Regardless of why they first connected, Cattrall and Thomas' romance seems to go from strength to strength.
She's open to plastic surgery
As a woman in the entertainment industry, Kim Cattrall has faced more scrutiny than most, especially when it comes to her appearance. The "Queer as Folk" star also understands the public's obsession with the way celebrities look, and she hasn't ruled out plastic surgery in the future. Speaking to The Times in 2023, Cattrall revealed, "I'm in my sixties now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can." She continued, "There are so many other alternatives now, treatments that stimulate your own body to fight aging. There are fillers, Botox, there [are] so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it's for you."
Ultimately, it sounds as though Cattrall isn't ruling anything out when it comes to feeling good about herself, which is completely understandable given the immense pressures she must face in the industry she works in. As for how she feels about people who decide to undergo plastic surgery, Cattrall told The Times, "If you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon, [then why not?] It can't be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!" Of course, it's refreshing to see a woman in her sixties continue to take on such interesting and complex acting roles, and Cattrall remains just as beautiful as ever.
Kim Cattrall won't do nude scenes anymore
While playing Samantha Jones on "Sex and the City," Kim Cattrall regularly appeared nude onscreen and took part in many sex scenes throughout the show's six seasons. However, the actor takes a different approach to onscreen nudity now, telling Variety in 2022, "I don't want to be nude anymore. I'm 65. I'm in great shape. But I'm just not interested. I feel like I filled my quota on that one — and without an intimacy coach."
In recent years, intimacy coaches have become an important presence on TV and movie sets, helping actors navigate sex scenes and nudity, and ensuring that they're protected every step of the way. However, that wasn't always the case. Speaking to Variety, Cattrall claimed that the closest thing she had for protection during racy "Sex and the City" scenes was an intimate body shield, made by the show's famed costume designer, Patricia Field. "She called it a 'K.C. Cup' that would cover, like a jockstrap, both actors if the scene required it." For those wondering, that's K.C. as in Kim Cattrall.
Describing the completely different experience she had while filming the "Queer as Folk" reboot, the star added, "Instead of someone from the wardrobe department holding a housecoat for you when they said cut or putting a towel over you, they had this person there who'd say, 'Okay, stop! We need this protected there.' It was like a fairy godmother." Luckily, times have changed when it comes to filming intimate scenes, and it sounds like Cattrall is extremely happy with this development.