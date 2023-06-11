The Untold Truth Of Kim Cattrall

This feature discusses mass violence and suicide.

Kim Cattrall has had an enviable career to date, and she continually surprises fans with her TV and movie roles. Having steadily worked on television throughout the seventies, Cattrall's breakout came in 1981 with sex comedy "Porky's," which she followed up with 1984's "Police Academy," 1986's "Big Trouble in Little China," and 1987's "Mannequin." But it was HBO's "Sex and the City" that truly catapulted Cattrall to an entirely new level of fame, and showcased her incredible range as an actor. Thanks to the actor's wonderful comic timing and depth of emotion, Samantha Jones remains a beloved character in the decades after "Sex and the City" first aired.

Having worked in the entertainment industry for most of her life, Cattrall also has a strong sense of the projects she wants to work on next. In 2022, she told Variety, "I'd like to do my own sitcom. I think that would be a lot of fun with an audience — playing a woman my own age. I have a very specific idea of what I want to do." She continued, "I'm fascinated about what happens to women once they reach the top of their profession. You have all this life experience and nobody is listening, and you've really got something to say."

With a lifetime of experience and a wealth of creative ideas, it feels as though Cattrall's best is still ahead of her. Join us as we explore the untold truth of Kim Cattrall.