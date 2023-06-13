What Christopher Reeve's Three Children Are Doing Now
When Christopher Reeve died, he left an acting and advocacy legacy to be proud of. He also left behind three children, all of which are to be equally appreciative of. Amo Mama reports that Christopher had two children, Matthew and Alexandra Reeve, with Gae Exton. The couple was together for ten years before Christopher's reluctance to put a ring on it ended their relationship in 1987.
Christopher met Dana Morosini later the same year. His marriage phobia almost led to their relationship's demise too. However, after undergoing therapy, he walked down the aisle with Dana in 1992. Two months later, they welcomed a son, William Reeve. Per Biography, Christopher was already a bonafide movie star when he met Dana. He shot to superstardom after landing the lead in 1978's "Superman." Christopher starred in three sequels released in 1980, 1983, and 1987. He was flying high with a mega-successful career, happy marriage, and three kids. Then came the accident that changed Christopher's life forever.
Despite being an accomplished equestrian, in 1995, the actor was thrown from his horse while competing in a show jumping event. He landed on his head, suffering a cervical spinal injury after shattering his first and second vertebrae, resulting in paraplegia and leaving Christopher dependent on a wheelchair and breathing respirator. Tragically, he died of a cardiac arrest in 2004, leaving his kids without a father. Today his legacy continues thanks to what Christopher Reeve's three children are doing now.
The legacy continues
The Wall Street Journal reports that Dana Reeve learned she had terminal lung cancer shortly after her husband, Christopher Reeve's death. She died in 2006 at age 44. Christopher and Dana's son Will Reeve had to grow up fast after losing his father and mother within 17 months of each other at just 13. Per Bedford & New Canaan, Will went to live with their neighbors following his mom's death, as Dana had wanted him to stay in his hometown and suffer the least disruption to his life.
However, Will maintained a close relationship with his half-siblings. "I'm really close with my brother Matthew and sister Alexandra," he told B&NC. "They're my half-siblings, but we always say, 'there's no half'! They were born and raised in London but went to college in the U.S. My sister lives in D.C., and my brother lives in L.A., but we try to get together as often as possible."
Closer Weekly reports that Will now works as a correspondent for ABC News. "It's a dream fulfilled; I love my job and the people I work with," he said, adding that he hopes his dad would be proud of him. Matthew Reeve is a Hollywood scriptwriter. "I think [my dad] would be highly supportive and interested and curious and want to read what I'm working on and probably give notes," he told Closer. Meanwhile, Alexandra Reeve Givens is the Vice Chair of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.
Fighting the good fight
Some movie superheroes aren't so super offscreen, but Christopher Reeve definitely wasn't one of them. The actor was an outspoken advocate for stem cell research and dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries. All three of his children continue their father's work through the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.
"My dad's ultimate dream was a world of empty wheelchairs. I'm really proud to continue my parents' legacy and to further their mission to find cures for paralysis, and provide quality of life care for affected individuals and families," Will Reeve told B&NC. "What we're doing right now at the Reeve Foundation is having a tangible, visible, obvious, and incredible impact on people's lives, in a way I think my mom and dad could have only dreamed of," he continued.
"I look back and see ways of continuing [my dad's] legacy — not just continuing the foundation, but the values he stood for and embraced, how he tried to define our family, continuing to be part of this community and carrying on the fight and thinking about the broader community that is impacted by these issues," Alexandra Reeve told Closer Weekly. "He found himself in a position he definitely wouldn't have chosen, but he definitely chose to embrace it," Matthew Reeve told Entertainment Tonight about his famous father. "A spinal cord injury doesn't just happen to the individual it happens to the whole family."