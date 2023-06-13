What Christopher Reeve's Three Children Are Doing Now

When Christopher Reeve died, he left an acting and advocacy legacy to be proud of. He also left behind three children, all of which are to be equally appreciative of. Amo Mama reports that Christopher had two children, Matthew and Alexandra Reeve, with Gae Exton. The couple was together for ten years before Christopher's reluctance to put a ring on it ended their relationship in 1987.

Christopher met Dana Morosini later the same year. His marriage phobia almost led to their relationship's demise too. However, after undergoing therapy, he walked down the aisle with Dana in 1992. Two months later, they welcomed a son, William Reeve. Per Biography, Christopher was already a bonafide movie star when he met Dana. He shot to superstardom after landing the lead in 1978's "Superman." Christopher starred in three sequels released in 1980, 1983, and 1987. He was flying high with a mega-successful career, happy marriage, and three kids. Then came the accident that changed Christopher's life forever.

Despite being an accomplished equestrian, in 1995, the actor was thrown from his horse while competing in a show jumping event. He landed on his head, suffering a cervical spinal injury after shattering his first and second vertebrae, resulting in paraplegia and leaving Christopher dependent on a wheelchair and breathing respirator. Tragically, he died of a cardiac arrest in 2004, leaving his kids without a father. Today his legacy continues thanks to what Christopher Reeve's three children are doing now.