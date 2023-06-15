Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Seemingly Had Something In Common With Meghan Markle

Before Meghan Markle entered the royal world, there was Chelsy Davy. At first glance, there appears to be little shared ground between the Zimbabwean lawyer and the US actor-turned-activist. Still, scratch the surface, and they had more than a few things in common.

Per The Independent, Davy is the daughter of a billionaire businessman; she grew up on her family's game reserve in her birthland of Zimbabwe but spent her teens studying at elite boarding schools in the UK. Harry and Davy met in South Africa in 2004. He was on a gap year between Eton and enlisting in the military. She was studying economics at the University of Cape Town. By all accounts, Davy and Harry fell fast and hard, so much so that after she graduated, she relocated to the UK to be closer to Harry, enrolling at the University of Leeds and studying law.

The couple shared a love of Africa, and throughout their on-off relationship, they were regularly snapped attempting to enjoy romantic getaways across the continent while being continually hunted by the paparazzi. Davy became a fixture at royal events, accompanying Harry to his mom's 2007 memorial concert and his dad's 60th birthday celebration. Despite the tumultuous nature of their relationship—which ultimately ended in 2011 — the tabloids fixated on the idea that Harry and Davy would marry and hounded her accordingly. It turns out that's just one of the things Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy seemingly had in common with Meghan Markle.