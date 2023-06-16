Eva Mendes Was In A Long-Term Relationship Before Ryan Gosling Romance
Eva Mendes's most famous relationship is with Ryan Gosling, but he wasn't her first important relationship. In November 2022, Mendes revealed that she and Gosling were married. Mendes announced the news on "Today," an Australian broadcast, while she and Gosling were supporting their latest projects. "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time," said Mendes during the interview (via Elle). The couple have been in a public yet low-key relationship since 2011.
They've also started a family and had daughters, Amada and Esmeralda. Interestingly enough, although Mendes loves being a mom to her little ones and prioritizes motherhood over her Hollywood career there was a time that she was okay with never becoming a mom. During an interview with Women's Health Magazine, Mendes revealed what changed her mind. "Ryan Gosling happened," said the "Hitch" star. "I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have ... not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." But just as Mendes' husband has been in previous relationships — like when Gosling briefly dated Blake Lively before she was married to Ryan Reynolds — Mendes, too, has been attached to other men.
Eva Mendes dated George Augusto for 10 years
Eva Mendes was with George Augusto, a film producer, from 2001 until 2011, according to the Daily Mail. Given the lack of interviews surrounding Mendes and Augusto, privacy has obviously always been a priority for the "Out of Time" star.
However, when speaking with Hollywood Life in 2011, Mendes shared why she and the film mogul had never married. "It's nothing negative when I say that [I don't believe in marriage]," Mendes shared with the publication. "I just don't think marriage is necessary, as necessary as society makes it." She continued, "And I don't have a negative point of view on it. I just think it's a very old tradition and if you look back to what marriage symbolizes in the first place ... it has nothing with why we get married today."
Either way, after the couple broke up, she seemed content with her decision, even though a significant amount of time had passed. "We're still so young!" Mendes shared with Zest Magazine (via Daily Mail). "Whatever age you're at, do you want to look back in ten years' time and say, 'Oh I was so young and dumb,' and see the opportunities that passed you by?" She continued, "Flash-forwarding to the future really works for me."
What's going on with Mendez and Augusto today?
There were once rumors that Eva Mendes wasn't always faithful to Ryan Gosling. In 2016, Fox News cited Showbiz Spy's report that Mendes was still involved with George Augusto amid Gosling's building pressure for them to get married. Reportedly, Mendes was "arranging trysts with George Augusto, the Peruvian filmmaker she dated from 2002 to 2010 and who is also her business partner in the Vida homewares line," said the source. The source also claimed that Mendes was "phobic about commitment," and she and Augusto "are still very much intertwined ... she's started saying things about how George is the only guy who really gets her."
This wasn't the first time that a source has claimed Mendes wasn't exactly over Augusto. Three years earlier, Heat Magazine published an article claiming that Mendes, while she and Gosling weren't on the best terms, sought refuge in Augusto. "Augusto seems to think Eva's done with Ryan — he claims it's just a matter of time before she dumps him officially," shared an insider with the outlet (via Entertainment Wise). "She's been crying on his shoulder about her problems with Ryan wanting to settle down — and as a result, Eva and George have become close again."
Was this rumor totally fabricated? It's very possible and honestly seems unlikely. Here's another rumor: according to Radar Online, Mendes once asked Augusto to babysit Gosling's dog.