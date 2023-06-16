Eva Mendes Was In A Long-Term Relationship Before Ryan Gosling Romance

Eva Mendes's most famous relationship is with Ryan Gosling, but he wasn't her first important relationship. In November 2022, Mendes revealed that she and Gosling were married. Mendes announced the news on "Today," an Australian broadcast, while she and Gosling were supporting their latest projects. "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time," said Mendes during the interview (via Elle). The couple have been in a public yet low-key relationship since 2011.

They've also started a family and had daughters, Amada and Esmeralda. Interestingly enough, although Mendes loves being a mom to her little ones and prioritizes motherhood over her Hollywood career there was a time that she was okay with never becoming a mom. During an interview with Women's Health Magazine, Mendes revealed what changed her mind. "Ryan Gosling happened," said the "Hitch" star. "I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have ... not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." But just as Mendes' husband has been in previous relationships — like when Gosling briefly dated Blake Lively before she was married to Ryan Reynolds — Mendes, too, has been attached to other men.