What Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Is Doing Today

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" would be nothing without the original franchise O.G., insurance maven Vicki Gunvalson. Right by her side from the beginning was her daughter, Briana Culberson — who was present most iconically for her mom's "family van" rant in Season 2 when the Gunvalsons were on the way to their cruise vacation — who she had with her first husband, Micheal J. Wolfsmith.

Culberson was 19 years old when Bravo's first-ever "Housewives" iteration premiered in 2006, so audiences watched the nurse come into her own alongside her older brother, Michael. Fans even saw the fallout when Briana revealed to her mom she had secretly eloped with Marine Ryan Culberson in 2011– but don't worry, Gunvalson got to throw them a lavish ceremony later. The happy couple welcomed two children together — Troy in 2012 and Owen in 2014 — during the duration of their time on the show.

In 2018, Briana made the decision to officially leave "RHOC" in its 13th season in order to be at peace from the "negativity" from online trolls and focus on her family life. "She wanted to be done," Gunvalson explained to ET. "She was really at a place in her life with Ryan, Ryan just retired disability Marine [sic], and they decided to move to North Carolina, where he's from, and build a life there." So, what's the "O.G. of the O.C.'s" daughter been up to since the cameras went down?