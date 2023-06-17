What Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Is Doing Today
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" would be nothing without the original franchise O.G., insurance maven Vicki Gunvalson. Right by her side from the beginning was her daughter, Briana Culberson — who was present most iconically for her mom's "family van" rant in Season 2 when the Gunvalsons were on the way to their cruise vacation — who she had with her first husband, Micheal J. Wolfsmith.
Culberson was 19 years old when Bravo's first-ever "Housewives" iteration premiered in 2006, so audiences watched the nurse come into her own alongside her older brother, Michael. Fans even saw the fallout when Briana revealed to her mom she had secretly eloped with Marine Ryan Culberson in 2011– but don't worry, Gunvalson got to throw them a lavish ceremony later. The happy couple welcomed two children together — Troy in 2012 and Owen in 2014 — during the duration of their time on the show.
In 2018, Briana made the decision to officially leave "RHOC" in its 13th season in order to be at peace from the "negativity" from online trolls and focus on her family life. "She wanted to be done," Gunvalson explained to ET. "She was really at a place in her life with Ryan, Ryan just retired disability Marine [sic], and they decided to move to North Carolina, where he's from, and build a life there." So, what's the "O.G. of the O.C.'s" daughter been up to since the cameras went down?
The Culbersons have welcomed two new additions, plus more!
The post-"Real Housewives of Orange County" life seems to be blissful for Briana Culberson and her family as they add more and more members to their household. In 2020, Briana and Ryan Culberson had their third son, Hank, which was welcome news after the family's experiences with Briana as a nurse during COVID. After living in North Carolina for years, the couple decided to relocate to Illinois, where most of "Nana" Vicki Gunvalson's family is based and where they would be "tax-exempt," per their 2021 announcement. There, Briana gave birth to their fourth child, daughter Cora Rose, in February 2022.
The family moved once again earlier this year, but this time to the state of Oklahoma earlier this year in April. Brian shared via his Instagram that their home was a "work in progress" when they first moved in and are designing to their liking. On top of all of that, the couple have since adopted two puppies, Lucy in May and Ricky in June.
Briana keeps fans updated on her health journey
At the end of "Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 11 in 2016, the end credits disclosed that Briana Culberson had unfortunately been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus, which causes inflammation and pain throughout the body. Vicki Gulvanson previously disclosed to "The Daily Dish" that Culberson was hospitalized due to lupus complications and "heart issues" a couple of times after she moved to North Carolina in 2018. Husband Ryan Culberson shared in a 2019 post that she went on to get the "last surgery hopefully forever" on her clavicle.
For four years, the Culbersons subscribed to the keto diet, which focuses on low-carb and high-protein-and-fat intake, for a healthier lifestyle. But in May 2022, Briana gave an update on her family's "transition" period in their health journeys, due to both unfortunate and fortunate developments. "Our 4 children are in the process of being diagnosed with the same medical condition which will make a sense out of the symptoms they've been having," she wrote in her post. "Our lifestyle is pivoting to meet the needs of our family: reducing toxins, avoiding processed foods, getting carbs/sugar from natural sources like fruit."
Briana continued that her thyroid levels were "well controlled with healthy eating" and she was fortunately "[reducing]" her lupus medication. "We hope we can inspire others to simplify the way nutrition and wellness are viewed," she related.