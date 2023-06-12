The Evolution Of Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Jolie-Pitt

When Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt joined the family in 2007, the couple known as Brangelina were raising four other children: Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. Twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt completed the clan the following year.

Angelina and Brad weren't yet married when the now-exes decided to welcome Pax into their family, so Angelina initially had to adopt him as a single parent. Because Pax was 3 years old when he left his orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, he's actually Brad and Angelina's second-oldest child.

Being a toddler at the time of his adoption meant that Pax was very aware of how much his life had changed when he arrived at his new home. "You can imagine what courage it takes to be in all new surroundings, with new people and a new language. He is very strong," Angelina told People. In February 2008, she and Brad celebrated Pax's adoption being finalized in Los Angeles. By that June, he'd already traveled with his parents to Austin, where Brad was filming "Tree of Life." Moving often would be something that Pax and his siblings all had to get used to; two years later, they found themselves in Venice hanging out with Angelina's "Salt" co-star Johnny Depp and his family. "We are hopefully encouraging [our children's] individuality as they get to know who they are," Angelina told the Daily Mail at the time. Pax's evolution is proof they succeeded.