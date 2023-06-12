Royals Who Had Devastating Car Crashes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an alarming experience in New York after an awards ceremony in May 2023. A spokesperson for the couple stated that their car was persistently followed through New York for two hours, per CBS, and that multiple people were nearly hit during this "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi." The New York Police Department confirmed that there had been a dangerous chase, although nobody had been arrested or injured. Not everyone was convinced by the danger of the situation, however, and some people were skeptical about how fast the cars were really going.

"Respectfully, considering the duke's family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt," a representative for Harry and Meghan told Page Six in response to the comments. "Quite frankly, I think that's abhorrent." As they pointed out, Harry has reason to be wary of high-speed chases: the royal has spoken about the trauma he experienced around his mother's fatal car crash in 1997. He was only 12 years old at the time and was immediately pushed into the middle of a media frenzy while the world tried to come to terms with the shocking death.

Keep reading to find out the history of royals getting into dangerous car accidents and why Harry's fear might be justified.